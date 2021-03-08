These graphics explain who it’s safe to see after you’re fully vaccinated

The graphics help illustrate different scenarios in which people may want to gather. Here’s a look at the graphics:

The CDC on Monday released new guidance to recommend what vaccinated people can do among small groups of other vaccinated people, as well as with unvaccinated people at low risk of COVID-19, but also cautioned that people should avoid medium-to-large gatherings and continue to wear masks in public.

In the first two scenarios in the graphic, the CDC illustrates when people who have been fully vaccinated can visit with others without prevention methods. It shows that vaccinated people can gather with other vaccinated people from another household. Importantly, vaccinated people can also gather with low-risk, unvaccinated individuals from another household. In other words, grandparents who have been vaccinated can visit with their healthy grandchildren.

Advertisement

The CDC released guidance on what vaccinated people can do. CDC

Prevention measures needed

The CDC also illustrated when vaccinated people should take measures to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. Because vaccinated people can still carry and possibly transmit the virus, the CDC says steps must be taken to avoid spreading the virus from a vaccinated person to an unvaccinated person at risk of severe disease. Vaccinated people must also take precautions if they are visiting with anyone who shares a household with someone who is high risk.

The CDC offered guidance on what vaccinated people can do. CDC





Christina Prignano can be reached at christina.prignano@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @cprignano.