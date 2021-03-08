Meghan Markle stands up to palace power and white privilege

Good for her. Why should she allow an institution as elitist and antiquated as the British monarchy to define her? Instead, she and Prince Harry seized the moment and disclosed the painful details of a union in which race and extreme white privilege collided at the highest echelon of society.

Ahead of the big interview, there was skepticism: Could this royal and privileged couple have anything interesting to say about privilege and royalty? They did.

Followers of the the Netflix series “The Crown” might not be all that surprised to learn that a biracial divorced American actress — who was even more of an outsider than Harry’s mother, Princess Diana — would run into acceptance problems with her royal in-laws. But hearing Meghan and Harry say that unnamed royals expressed concerns about how dark the color of their baby’s skin would be took their treatment of an “outsider” to a new low. By pulling back the curtain on modern palace life, the couple revealed all the bigotry and rot of a dated institution.

Winfrey’s interview was broadcast the day before the expected start of the trial of Derek Chauvin, the white former Minneapolis police officer accused of murdering George Floyd, who was Black, in May 2020. The slights and insults aimed at Meghan and Harry are, of course, not equal to Chauvin’s knee on Floyd’s neck. But both spring from the same sense of superiority, rooted in skin color.

In the months since Floyd’s death, many stories about what it’s like to drive, shop, or jog as a Black person — with consequences ranging from humiliating to deadly — were brought to the forefront of white America’s consciousness. Meghan told the story of what it’s like for a biracial woman to marry into the whitest of royal families. And she told it to Oprah Winfrey, one of the most powerful figures in broadcasting, who is also a Black woman. Harry’s acknowledgment that he hadn’t really understood or thought much about it until he married Meghan makes him sound like any other white person who can’t comprehend the pain and fear that goes along with daily life as a person of color. During the interview, Meghan said that in the months leading up to the birth of her son, Archie, there were “concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he’s born.” It would take that much blatant racism for someone as privileged as her husband — or really, for any of us protected by the privilege that comes with whiteness — to understand the hurt of those “concerns.”

Harry’s main frame of reference is the tabloid frenzy that surrounded his mother, which ultimately led to her death. In Meghan’s story, there are parallels to Princess Diana’s, including her admission that she was so emotionally traumatized that she contemplated suicide. British newspapers printed allegations that Diana attempted suicide at least five times. Meghan said her efforts to get help were rebuffed, and Harry said his family offered no support, emotional or otherwise.

This interview comes as Meghan and Harry take up a new life in America, after announcing in 2020 they would “step back” as “senior royals” and leave Britain. They went first to Canada, then ended up in California. The British press has blamed Meghan for the exit, which did not go over well with the royal family. Harry said he was cut off financially and has been denied security because of his change in status.

In advance of the Winfrey interview, Buckingham Palace planted stories about Meghan as a bully who victimized others. The royal spin doctors would be wise to say nothing now. Meghan won the PR battle. If that means monetizing her brand, and that of her husband’s, good for both of them. It’s the American way.

To those who predict the royal family won’t change, the more positive story is that Meghan and Harry have changed their own lives, for the better. For that, Harry can thank his wife, and her willingness to stand up to bigotry, power, and white privilege.

