In parting, a standing ovation for Jackie Bradley Jr.

Re “Bradley exits to Milwaukee” and “Whether they realize it or not, a difficult loss” (Sports, March 5): Red Sox fans will truly miss outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr. for many reasons. For me, Jackie passed the eyeball test each and every game, working hard, digging his teammates and fans, providing great hitting (at times) and outfield heroics (routinely).

As we hear armchair critics bemoan his streaky hitting (come on, all nine players don’t have to hit .300), we remember how most Fenway fans rooted big-time for JBJ during each of his at-bats. He was one of the good guys.