A self-help book on ‘doing nothing’ is still doing ‘something’

I write regarding Meredith Goldstein’s article “ ‘Nothing’ is hard to do — and define” (Comfort Zone, March 4). This is the second article I’ve seen in recent months on “doing nothing.” I don’t want to read a self-help book on the subject; that’s doing “something.”

Decades ago, when our children were quite young, I told my physician what was going on in my life: “I have time enough to do everything but I have no time to do nothing.” I knew this was a very pertinent need for me, a part of me, and my good doctor listened.