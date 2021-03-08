There’s no excuse for the deaths at High Street

Then, enter the following name: Atlantic Coast Utilities LLC. The history of citations issued to this company by the US Occupational Safety and Health Administration quickly pops up. But Laurence M. Moloney, the company’s owner and the employer of the two men, did not disclose that history on licensed contractor affidavits filed with the city. And Boston has no standard verification process in place to double-check a contractor’s truthfulness about its safety record.

In memory of Jordan Romero and Juan Carlos Figueroa Gutierrez — two hard-working men who died terrible deaths at a downtown Boston construction site on Feb. 24 — take 15 or 20 seconds to go to osha.gov . Type the phrase “establishment search” in the little box in the right-hand corner.

Advertisement

In 2021, there’s no excuse for a modern city not to know how to use public databases. City officials shouldn’t be relying on the honor system and should be setting up a system to automatically check construction permit applicants against easily accessible records of violations.

Romero and Gutierrez, construction workers at the High Street site, died when a dump truck backed into them and knocked them into a 20-foot-deep hole. Suffolk District Attorney Rachael Rollins is investigating the incident, in conjunction with police and OSHA. “We know that it’s a tragedy,” Rollins said.

It also appears to have been preventable. Based on its history of OSHA health and safety violations, “This is not a company that should have been working in Massachusetts,” said Jodi Sugerman-Brozan, executive director of MassCOSH, the Massachusetts Coalition for Occupational Safety and Health.

As the company’s owner, Moloney, signed what is called a “Mattocks-Higgins Affidavit of Workplace Safety.” The name comes from a 2016 tragedy at a construction site in the South End, where a trench collapse took the lives of Kelvin Mattocks and Robert Higgins. They worked for Atlantic Drain Services, which had a long history of worker-safety violations even before that incident. Ultimately, the owner of Atlantic Drain was found guilty of manslaughter.

Advertisement

In the aftermath of that tragedy, Mayor Marty Walsh filed an ordinance that was later passed by the City Council, requiring that those receiving permits swear and affirm their work-safety history. Applicants for permits are required to inform the permitting department of any and all OSHA violations, both current and resolved. The ordinance gives the city the authority to deny permits to companies with “a history of engaging in unsafe, hazardous, or dangerous practices.”

The burden, however, is on the contractor to disclose the information. And, in August 2019 and December 2020, Moloney answered “No” on affidavits that asked if OSHA issued any notices or violations against the company in the last five years.

According to reporting by the Globe, though, Atlantic Coast Utilities has been cited for a range of safety violations since it was created, in 2015. In 2019, for example, Boston Gas Co. alleged that the company had “negligently dug into and damaged” one of its underground natural gas service lines. The damage required emergency repairs, and a judge ordered Atlantic Coast Utilities to pay $2,500; the company complied. In December 2020, a driver operating an Atlantic Coast Utilities truck was cited in Massachusetts for not being properly licensed, not having a medical certificate in possession, and operating a commercial motor vehicle “without proof of periodic inspection.” The company has also been cited twice for driving trucks with inoperable head or tail lights and once for transporting unsecured cargo. The state’s Department of Public Utilities also issued orders against Atlantic Coast Utilities in 2018 and 2019 on the grounds that the company violated the state’s dig safe law.

Advertisement

The Globe also reported that, in 2016, OSHA proposed fines of about $35,000 for one “willful” and two “serious” violations. At the time, OSHA officials said employees were exposed to “hazards from asphalt pavement while working an excavation where street pavement had become undermined and no support was installed to prevent collapse.” Workers were also exposed to “cave-in and engulfment hazards” at the site of an “unprotected and unsupported excavation.” The company did not pay the penalties, and the case was referred to the Treasury Department. In 2019, OSHA fined the company $7,500 for allegedly failing to provide safety instructions to workers and for allegedly violating safety rules. The company contested those citations.

Boston city councilors are now pledging to look at new ways to ensure safer job sites. In an interview, Councilor Ed Flynn, who sponsored an order for a hearing to review current practices, said the city should put one department in charge of compiling and coordinating record-keeping, so “there’s one point of contact we can go to to know if a company has had past safety violations.”

State Senator Paul Feeney has also filed legislation that would require companies seeking to do business with the state for a contract worth more than $50,000 to report their record of safety violations as part of the application process. But in an interview, Feeney said this, too, relies on an honor system, and he’s looking at ways to toughen it up.

Advertisement

Without teeth, and a strict requirement for the governing authority to double-check contractor assertions, any ordinance or law dishonors the memories of Romero and Gutierrez.