AJ Quetta Invitational ‘a good way to celebrate and help out’ injured Bishop Feehan hockey player

A three-day, four-team high school hockey tournament — the AJ Quetta Invitational organized by former Red Sox pitcher Curt Schilling, and Rob Barletta, owner/general manager of Rodman Arena — generated more than $25,000 in support of the Quetta family.

WALPOLE — The hockey community continues to show to its passionate support, particularly in fundraising efforts, to assist the recovery of injured Bishop Feehan hockey player AJ Quetta.

“It was a good way to celebrate and help out AJ,” Barletta said.

Medway players celebrate in front of fans after defeating Brookline to win the championship of the AJ Quetta Invitational hockey tournament at Rodman Arena in Walpole. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

Quetta, a senior from North Providence, R.I., suffered a severe spinal cord injury during a hockey game against Pope Francis in West Springfield in January. He was transferred from Massachsuetts General Hospital to the Shepherd Center in Atlanta late last month to continue his rehabilitation.

Advertisement

As owner of the Walpole Express hockey development program, Barletta coached Quetta, along with Schilling’s son, Garrison, now a senior goalie for Medfield.

When Schilling called Barletta to ask about hosting an event, Barletta said he would provide the ice, the referees, and the scorekeeping. Schilling was able to gather donations of memorabilia for an online auction.

“[It was] a great help toward generating a ton of money for the family,” Barletta said.

For players, the tournament gave them a chance to rally around Quetta, as well as one last opportunity to get back on the ice.

“It was just great to be able to play for something,” said Medway coach Derek Harrington, who, because of MIAA rules regarding out-of-season coaching, watched from the stands as parents directed the Mustangs bench.

“It’s a great opportunity to do more with the guys — just have one last ride, come out here and give it everything we got,” Medway senior captain Cole Theodore said.

Advertisement

A bracelet to benefit AJ Quetta was among the items being sold in the Rodman Arena lobby during the AJ Quetta Invitational hockey tournament. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

AJ and his father, Anthony, tuned in to the championship game via FaceTime.

“The family is so appreciative. Every single person that’s sending their prayers and helping out financially so that AJ can get the best treatment possible — it really keeps the family going,” Barletta said.

According to Barletta, there’s more help on the horizon. Patriots safety Patrick Chung plans to host a golf tournament May 17 at Brookmeadow CC and the Cape Club of Sharon to benefit Quetta.

“That’s going to be our next big event,” Barletta said.