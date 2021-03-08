Bruins have issues to work out as they prepare for surging Islanders

“We’re a little too stagnant right now,” said captain Patrice Bergeron, whose bumper spot has been well covered. Looking for a spark in Sunday’s loss to the Devils, coach Bruce Cassidy swapped David Krejci for Nick Ritchie on the first unit, and moved Brad Marchand from the right elbow to Ritchie’s net-front spot.

They haven’t won two in a row in a month. The power play hasn’t scored in six games.

Coming off a loss to the subpar Devils, and facing an Islanders club that has given them nothing, the Bruins are confronting a few issues.

It didn’t work, but they’re not done trying. It’s just been a grind.

The Bruins are in a stretch of 10 games in 18 days; that’s one reason Monday’s practice was optional, and only a few players skated. Lineup changes will continue to be made, with the hope of keeping everyone fresh.

Injuries, as the Bruins currently have on the back end (Brandon Carlo, Kevan Miller, Jeremy Lauzon), do not help. A sliver of good news: Ondrej Kase was spotted skating on his own before Monday’s practice.

No. 1 netminder Tuukka Rask, who took a shot up high in the first period of Sunday’s 1-0 loss to New Jersey, and appeared to labor through a back issue in the third period, was not present at Monday’s practice. Jaroslav Halak is slated to start Tuesday on Long Island, but the Bruins may substitute a reserve backup to travel in Rask’s place.

“He was a little uncomfortable,” Cassidy said. “We’ll see his status tomorrow.”

Bergeron would like to remove his name from the list of concerns.

Hoping in recent seasons to extend the 35-year-old’s mileage, Cassidy has tried to limit Bergeron’s tough defensive minutes. That has led to a slight decrease in ice time. It has become noticeable enough that NESN made note of it on Sunday’s broadcast.

After averaging 18:55 in the first 15 games, Bergeron is playing 16:36 over the last seven. On Friday, he logged a season-low 14:18 (goal, assist).

“I’m feeling good,” said Bergeron (9-13—22 in 22 games), who is second to Marchand (12-15—27 in 22 games) in Bruins scoring output. “It’s obviously a shortened season with a lot of hockey. It was maintenance the day before the New Jersey game [Sunday]. That’s it.

“As we go forward as well, I think you look at the amount of games in the amount of days; it is what it is and we have to make the best of it, and that’s it.”

The Bruins jumped out to a 10-1-2 record, taking points in 12 of the first 13 games. The 3-5-1 record they’ve posted since then is not “Bruins hockey,” Anders Bjork said after Sunday’s loss.

As of Monday, the Bruins were first in the NHL on the penalty kill (89.2 percent), but the power play had slipped to 11th (24.2 percent).

In the last six games — against the Devils, Capitals, Rangers, and Islanders — the Bruins have spent 24:13 on the man-advantage and are 0 for 12. They have put 12 shots on goal, and allowed six. Bergeron has three of the SOGs, Pastrnak and Marchand one each.

This skid started at the hands of the Islanders, who outshot the Bruins, 3-0, and scored a shorthanded goal over two power plays in the Feb. 25 meeting.

“Getting into the zone has been a little bit of an issue,” said Cassidy, citing a problem that extends to five-on-five against that club. “I don’t think they take a lot of penalties either [third-fewest in the NHL]. Pretty disciplined group.”

The Islanders clog the middle of the ice better than any other team in the East. They will use their bulk up front to play below the circles, forcing an inexperienced defense to battle. Mathew Barzal is always a threat to change the scoreboard.

As good as the Bruins and Capitals have looked at times, the Islanders (15-6-4) have surged into the East lead with a five-game winning streak.

Clearly, they know what they’re doing against the Bruins, winning all three meetings in regulation (combined score: 12-4).

“Good challenge for us,” said Cassidy. “We tend to respond better to those than just clicking games off the schedule. I would anticipate we’ll be ready to go tomorrow and have a good strong effort.”

