Bruins have zero success in loss to Scott Wedgewood, Devils

Not high-wire, circus act passing from the top line. Not David Pastrnak turning defenders inside-out off the rush, as he did to Sami Vatanen in the second period. Devils netminder Scott Wedgewood made a right pad stop.

The Bruins were hunting a goal all Sunday evening, and trying to recapture the all-for-one spirit they had in Friday’s blowout of the Capitals.

Not shots from the point. Not tips high, or tips low. Not mucking it up in front of the net. Nothing helped the Bruins (13-6-3) put one past the man in black pads.

Not swaps in linemates. In the third period, coach Bruce Cassidy promoted Anders Bjork, who had his skating legs churning, to the second line. The Bruins had a power play with 8:47 left after Bjork drew a hooking call. That didn’t work, either. Craig Smith had a pair of golden chances, but Wedgewood was 10 feet tall.

“He’s an aggressive goalie, played really well tonight obviously,” Bjork said. “We weren’t trying to worry too much about him. We were trying to play our game and shoot the puck more. We were hesitant offensively with some of our plays, but you saw it at the end when we were throwing pucks on net and getting a lot of opportunities.”

It was too little, too late. Wedgewood, ostensibly the third-stringer, made a season-high 40 saves and improved his record to 2-3-1. He won for the first time since Jan. 24. It was his fourth career shutout, in 27 starts over three years.

The Devils (8-11-2), taking their first win in five games and second win in their last 10, earned the game’s only goal when Kyle Palmieri chipped one past Tuukka Rask with 4:37 left. The Bruins had Charlie McAvoy, Matt Grzelcyk and Patrice Bergeron below the dots, but Palmieri and teammate Pavel Zacha were a step quicker.

Rask, who checked his mask for damage after taking a Cody McLeod shot up high in the first period, was not available to reporters afterward. He appeared to be working out a back issue in the third period, crouching deep in his net, and appearing to labor as he left the ice for an extra attacker with 1:48 left.

The Bruins had a bevy of chances during that 6 on 5: seven shots on goal, including four from 20 feet or closer. They couldn’t get the bounce, or the breaks.

“We had enough looks around the net to generate a couple goals,” Cassidy said. “He made some good saves, obviously, especially in the third period.”

For now, the Bruins are 1-2-1 against a rebuilding team. They controlled the run of play, even though the Devils registered more scoring chances at 5 on 5 (19, to the Bruins’ 16, according to Natural Stat Trick), and went on the power play three times (0 for 3, three shots).

“We just haven’t scored against them, We need a little more will. And the goaltending’s been good against us,” said Cassidy, referring to Wedgewood and Mackenzie Blackwood.

Was this a letdown game? Oh, yeah. Compared with the Friday night firestorm against the Capitals, this was a full-decaf snoozefest. The bottom-of-the-order grunts didn’t impose their will, save for defenseman Connor Clifton, who had a game-high six hits. Cassidy’s issue was not that the Bruins didn’t throw their weight around, it was that they didn’t take advantage of arguably the East’s weakest defensive unit.

“I don’t think we attacked their D enough,” he said. “We’ve got some guys in our lineup that if they look back, they didn’t have strong offensive games, and they could against this D corps.”

That includes Charlie Coyle, who had zero shot attempts. David Krejci (two shots, three attempts) turned down quality chances and remains without a goal this year. Jake DeBrusk (two shots, three attempts) continues to play hard but is without a goal in seven games.

“It wasn’t Bruins hockey, I wouldn’t say,” Bjork said of Sunday. “I don’t think we really took a large step back or anything, but our focus moving forward is to build off that [Capitals win], because that was an emotional game. We want to play that way, with that emotion, every night.”

The Devils are no threat to make the playoffs. Maybe if the Bruins were matched up against them in a series, the team with the superior firepower, stouter defense, and better netminding would win out.

‘They’re not up there in the standings, but they’ve had our number this year,” Coyle said. “We’re not ready from the start, I guess. And we have to be. We have to play like something big is on the line. And that’s the case: there are two points up for grabs every night.

“There’s no excuse for it, to play any other way.”

