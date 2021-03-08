Jayson Tatum shares touching on-court moment with son before All-Star game

While Celtics forward Jayson Tatum certainly hopes this will just be one of many All-Star Games he’ll play in throughout his career, his first All-Star start will be one to remember for many reasons.
The fact that he got to share it with his young son is certainly one of them.
Tatum shared a touching moment with his three-year-old son Deuce before the tip-off of the All-Star Game Sunday night.
Cameras caught the Celtics star and his masked miniature doing a secret father-son handshake and giving each other a quick hug before game time.
While fans were not permitted to attend the game because of restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic, players were permitted to invite four guests to join them for All-Star Weekend festivities.
Tatum brought his son as one of those guests, and young Deuce got to see his dad put on a show early in the All-Star contest after a slow start.
Tatum managed just four first-quarter points for Team Durant, though he did get up high for a tomahawk slam off an assist from fellow Duke alum Kyrie Irving.
But the star forward heated up in the second frame, posting nine points in the quarter to finish the half with 13 points — tied for second among Team Durant’s leading scorers.