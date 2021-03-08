Massachusetts kids had a tough time watching New Hampshire kids play football during the fall season

The waiting, they say, is the hardest part.

Last fall, the kids on the N.H. side of the border played a modified football season including state championships, while the Tyngsborough Tigers were shut down until now due to COVID-19 restrictions.

TYNGSBOROUGH — The northeast corner of the end zone at Tyngsborough High School is smack dab on the border with New Hampshire. So a Tyngsborough Tiger could conceivably snag a touchdown pass in Massachusetts and cartwheel into the Granite State to make a snow angel.

“I have friends in New Hampshire and it was just kind of tough seeing them have a season,” says Panth Patel, a defensive back.

Defensive captain Zach Souza agrees.

“I am honestly a little jealous that they got a season in the fall. I really wish we could have got that,” he says.

“It sucked that they weren’t playing,” says head football coach Robert Beaudette. “It was really hard for them.”

The hardest part was Thanksgiving morning when his team usually met their traditional rival Groton-Dunstable Regional High School.

“My heart broke for the kids, the seniors specifically on both teams and I think that every coaching staff would say the same thing,” says Beaudette. “That morning is something that is special that you’ll remember forever. And to have that morning be taken away I think was a tough thing.”

The coach says he was morose all day. Usually he keeps up to date on the teams across the border in Hudson (they used to play Alvirne High School) but not this year.

“Honestly, I tried to not follow New Hampshire football because it would just make me more sad.”

Some teammates joked about crossing the border and playing in El Norte. But no one had to hold that Tiger.

“I couldn’t get up and leave after all the hard work we put in together,” says Pan.

But as the Tigers prepare for their delayed and shortened season, they were counting their blessings. Some players got out of their comfort zones and broke new ground.

Souza and Pan became four-sport varsity athletes. Souza will actually finish his HS career as a five-sport varsity letterman. This fall he tried two sports he’s never done, soccer and basketball. Pan played soccer for the first time.

“I just kind of thought to myself, this is an opportunity for new things,” says Pan.

“I thought it was going to be a fun opportunity to make something nice out of this kind of crappy year,” says Pan.

“It was a blast,” he says. “I think my footwork got really better,” he says.

“They didn’t just play, they both excelled,” says Beaudette.

He says the student-athletes learned perseverance and an appreciation that what you’ve got could be “gone at the drop of a hat.”

Souza says he is grateful that the MIAA let there be a season at all. “I think they did really good letting us be able to play some games because I know in Connecticut they just canceled the season and couldn’t play at all.”

Teams will compete in pods and there will be no state championships at Gillette Stadium.

“Dang, I wish I could have had the chance to play in a championship game at Gillette. That’s what I’ve been dreaming about since eighth grade.”

Souza says he’s been talking to younger teammates about not violating COVID protocols and putting their season in jeopardy.

“I think the masks suck but I know it’s for the greater good and I know we need to use them and all that, but it just is going to be a lot different.”

Beaudette says his team will be ready.

“I’m beyond excited to have a veteran team,” he says.

“The single biggest challenge is going to be for the kids to make their life sacrifices for football. It’s going to be them saying no to hanging out with other friends because if one kid gets sick it affects the whole team.”

The season runs from February 22to April 26th. The players and coaches are not complaining about the winter weather either.

“I think everybody likes to play in the snow. It’s fun. It’s entertaining. Let’s have fun with it,” says Beaudette.

“Let’s roll.”

Stan Grossfeld can be reached at stanley.grossfeld@globe.com.