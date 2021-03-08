Northeastern lands top seed in NCAA women’s hockey tournament

The Huskies, who finished the regular season 20-1-1, are riding a 19-game unbeaten streak into the postseason. As for Robert Morris, it earned an automatic bid by taking the College Hockey America tourney Saturday.

The seedings, which were announced Sunday night, feature the Huskies, who landed the No. 1 seed on the heels of their Hockey East title. Northeastern will face eighth-seeded Robert Morris in the first round.

Three of the eight teams in the 2021 NCAA women’s ice hockey tournament are based in New England, headed by top-seeded Northeastern.

Boston College, ranked sixth overall, will meet third-seeded Ohio State in the first round. BC received an at large-bid after finishing the regular season with a mark of 14-4-0, and a national ranking as high as sixth. This is the 12th NCAA tournament appearance for the Eagles.

And seventh-seeded Providence — which fell to Northeastern in the Hockey East finals Sunday — will square off against No. 2 Wisconsin. The opening round also features No. 4 Colgate against No. 5 Minnesota-Duluth.

Both the quarterfinals and Frozen Four will be hosted by Mercyhurst University at Erie Insurance Arena in Erie, Pennsylvania. Quarterfinals will be played on March 15 and 16, with the winning team from each quarterfinal will advance to the Frozen Four on March 18 and 20.

This will be the first championship since 2019 — the 2020 championship was not played because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Wisconsin won the 2019 national championship.

