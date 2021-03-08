In opposing each other at NBA All-Star Game, Celtics Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum made special memories

ATLANTA — Jaylen Brown spent a portion of his All-Star Game experience while he was on the bench bending the ear of LeBron James, who sat on the bench like the loving grandfather at the family picnic, cheering with pride as he watched his basketball descendants flourish on the stage of the NBA’s mid-season showcase.

Jaylen Brown (No. 7), who had 22 points off the bench for Team LeBron, is guarded by Celtics teammate Jayson Tatum, who scored 21 points as a starter for Team Durant, during the NBA's All-Star Game on Sunday in Atlanta.

“I was talking with LeBron on the bench, asking him questions, probably being annoying, trying to pick up some information, some knowledge,” Brown said. “Being able to have back and forth with those guys was great.”

And then there was the exchange with Stephen Curry, the two-time MVP and 3-point champion, had with Brown after he launched a Curry-like 40-foot shot. While Brown is establishing himself as a top 20 player in the NBA, he admits still being giddy being amongst the world’s greatest players, watching Curry and Damian Lillard flip their wrists and launch half-court shots with amazing accuracy. Brown tried to repeat their feats but couldn’t, and he was motivated to address his shortcomings.

“When I got hot there, Steph was the main person that was cheering me on. I shot one from the logo and it didn’t go in but Steph said he liked it,” Brown said. “I was like, ‘Man, I thought I was you for a minute,’ and he started laughing. You’re on the floor with some of the best players to ever play. That’s fun for me. I like that.”

And then there was the brief moment during Team LeBron’s 170-150 victory over Team Durant when Brown, who scored 22 off the bench for Team LeBron, was defended by Celtics teammate Jayson Tatum, who started for Team Durant and scored 21. Tatum committed a shooting foul on a Brown drive in the second quarter. The two had differing views on the play.

“He fouled me when he was on me. You know how that was going to go,” Brown said. “Jayson fouled me, of course.”

Said Tatum: “No I didn’t foul him. I was playing defense and then he got into the lane and I was going to move out of the way. But we’re in Atlanta [Brown’s hometown], so they gave him the foul.”

A moment Brown said he would cherish occurred in the fourth quarter, when he was fouled by Zach LaVine after draining a 3-point shot. He was lying down near the sideline when his brother Quentin hopped up from his second-row seat to help his little brother to his feet. The two then engaged in a scripted handshake before Brown walked to the free throw line. Brown’s mother, grandfather and trainer were also sitting courtside.

“That moment right there, we will never forget because family falls down you have you be able to pick them up,” Brown said. “My grandpa [is a] cancer survivor, COVID survivor, and to have them at the All-Star Game was a great moment for us, a great experience.”

Perhaps the most significant takeaway from All-Star Sunday for Brown is the desire to be better after being amongst a handful of future Hall of Famers in their prime. Brown is still approaching his prime, in his fifth NBA season, but those conversations with LeBron and watching his peers make the game look so easy is what motivated him.

“I’ve always had that feeling like I belonged,” he said. “To be honest, to watch some of these guys up close was unbelievable. Steph and Dame, I know they didn’t win the MVP [which went to Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetkounmpo], but some of the stuff they was doing out there is unreal. From the logo with that much ease, the skill level. It just makes me so much hungrier to get in the gym, continue to work on my game.

“Jesus Christ, these dudes are extremely talented, extremely good at the game of basketball and I still have a long way to go. I’m appreciating this moment and journey that we’ve came this far, so this is just the beginning for me. So I’m looking forward to continue to add an asset to my game every year.”

Tatum, in his second All-Star Game, said he was much less nervous than his appearance in Chicago last year. His son Deuce, 3, is beginning to remember and digest all of his father’s basketball experiences.

“It was more fun than I thought it would be; I had a blast,” he said. “This is my fourth All-Star Weekend and he’s been at every one. Hopefully, we continue this tradition because sharing that moment with him [is special] and we’ll look back and reminisce.”

The main source of motivation for Tatum was hearing his name introduced as a starter. It’s something he wants to main a staple of his All-Star experience.

“That was super cool; I want to continue to do that,” he said. “I want to start for next X amount of years, so I got a lot of work to do. I wasn’t nearly as nervous this time. I kind of knew what to expect. I was much more comfortable, honestly.”

Gary Washburn can be reached at gary.washburn@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GwashburnGlobe.