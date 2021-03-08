Previewing this week’s men’s college basketball conference tournaments

This week is clogged with conference tournaments; here’s a rundown.

The Eagles play in the opening round of the ACC tournament Tuesday against Duke. A BC victory would be the final, decisive setback that would knock Duke out of the NCAA Tournament. Wouldn’t that be fun?

There is one chance left for Boston College men’s basketball fans to get some enjoyment out of this ill-fated season.

ACC

at Greensboro, N.C. (Tuesday-Saturday)

Favorite: Virginia. It’s been a lukewarm year for the ACC, which also makes this tournament wide open. UVa is somewhat overrated, but the Cavaliers still play stifling defense and seemingly hypnotize teams with methodical offense.

Contenders: Florida State, Virginia Tech, Georgia Tech. Florida State is deep and defensive-minded and even had a potential NBA lottery pick, Scottie Barnes, coming off the bench. However, it had a horrible loss to Notre Dame Saturday that cost it the regular-season title. Where are the Seminoles’ heads? The idea that Georgia Tech — even though it has won six straight — is the fourth seed speaks to the state of an ordinary ACC.

Long shots: Duke and North Carolina. It’s a joke, right? No, it’s not. Duke and UNC are long shots. Both are capable of winning it, but it would still be a surprise.

Prediction: Florida State. The Seminoles had weird slip-ups at North Carolina and Notre Dame, but have proven themselves to be the best team.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC

at Fort Worth (Thursday-Sunday)

Favorite: Houston. The Cougars are actually the No. 2 seed, but it would be hard to argue that they are not the best team in the league.

Contenders: Wichita State, Memphis, SMU. Wichita’s coach was fired in the preseason, so the Shockers were nearly forgotten, but new coach Isaac Brown has somehow pushed this team to a remarkable season and a regular-season title.

Long shot: East Carolina. The Pirates have an outstanding player in Jayden Gardner and also beat Houston.

Prediction: Houston. The Cougars have higher ambitions; they’re a potential Final Four team.

BIG EAST

at New York (Wednesday-Saturday)

Favorite: Villanova. The Wildcats are once again atop the league, but they have serious injury problems, with both point guards, Collin Gillespie and Justin Moore, out. They will have to rely on defense and sleek forward Jeremiah Robinson-Earl.

Contenders: Creighton, Seton Hall, Connecticut, Xavier. Creighton has had problems, too, with coach Greg McDermott suspended for using insensitive, racist-tinged remarks while addressing his team. The Bluejays will have to separate that from their on-court performance and rally behind guard Marcus Zegarowski (who’s from Hamilton).

Long shot: Marquette. The Fightin’ McGuires have some interesting talent, especially freshman Dawson Garcia, plus they are in Villanova’s bracket.

Prediction: UConn. The Huskies have finished the season strongly and jumped up a level when star guard James Bouknight returned from injury.

BIG SKY

at Boise (Wednesday-Saturday)

Favorite: Southern Utah. The Thunderbirds had a remarkable season, finishing 19-3 and winning their first Big Sky regular-season title.

Contenders: Eastern Washington, Weber State. Weber, the league’s traditional power, finished with a six-game winning streak.

Long shot: Montana. The Grizz played Southern Utah tough twice, dropping two 1-point decisions.

Prediction: Southern Utah. The Thunderbirds’ only NCAA appearance came in 2001 when they lost to Boston College. This is a better unit than that team.

BIG 10

at Indianapolis (Wednesday-Sunday)

Favorite: Michigan. There can be no doubt about coach Juwan Howard, who has assembled a national championship contender. However, winning this tournament, the most difficult in the nation, will not come easily.

Contenders: Illinois, Iowa, Ohio State, Wisconsin, Purdue. Maybe this list could be longer. Maybe Illinois should be the favorite since it obliterated Michigan, 76-63, last week.

Long shot: Michigan State. The Spartans have become very physical to turn around their season, and it has worked.

Prediction: Iowa. The Hawkeyes have the possible National Player of the Year in big man Luka Garza, and he is surrounded by a bunch of good shooters. They just need to be consistent defenders.

BIG 12

at Kansas City, Mo. (Wednesday-Saturday)

Favorite: Baylor. The Bears were affected by a COVID-19 pause, but they’re slowly working their way back to being the team that was ranked No. 2 in the country most of the season.

Contenders: Kansas, West Virginia, Oklahoma State, Oklahoma, Texas, Texas Tech. All of these teams are really close in ability and performance. All could win it, but no doubt would have to upset Baylor along the way.

Long shot: TCU. The Frogs would have to regain the form that propelled them to two victories over Oklahoma State.

Prediction: West Virginia. The Mountaineers are a rugged group with a great inside-out combination in Miles McBride and Derek Culver. They just played Baylor to a standstill, too.

BIG WEST

at Las Vegas (Tuesday-Saturday)

Favorite: Cal Santa Barbara. The Gauchos have a great scoring point guard in JaQuori McLaughlin, who has a lot of Trae Young mannerisms.

Contenders: UC Irvine, Cal Riverside. Irvine is still the home for sons of former big-time players: Collin Welp (Christian), Jeron Artest (Ron), and J.C. Butler (Caron).

Long shot: UC Riverside. The Highlanders rely on depth and some tough defense.

Prediction: UC Santa Barbara. McLaughlin could be a candidate for a breakout NCAA performance.

CONFERENCE USA

at Frisco, Texas (Tuesday-Saturday)

Favorite: Western Kentucky. Forward Charles Bassey is a 6-11, 235-pounder good for a double-double most nights.

Contenders: Louisiana Tech, North Texas, UAB. La. Tech wins with balance and defense. Chubby freshman forward Kenneth Lofton Jr. is a future star.

Long shot: UTEP. The Miners might have played their best game of the season last week when they extended Kansas at Allen Fieldhouse.

Prediction: Western Kentucky. The Hilltoppers will be a sneaky Sweet 16 pick.

MAAC

at Atlantic City (Monday-Saturday)

Favorite: Siena. The Saints have a nice offensive combination in Jalen Pickett and Manny Camper.

Contenders: Monmouth, Saint Peter’s. Saint Peter’s has been incredibly inconsistent — winning at Siena, losing to last-place Rider — but on the right night, it can be really good.

Long shot: Iona. Rick Pitino’s squad has played only nine games because of COVID pauses but is still dangerous.

Prediction: Saint Peter’s. Coach Shaheen Holloway probably is headed to a bigger job at some point, and this will help him with that.

MEAC

at Norfolk, Va. (Thursday-Saturday)

Favorite: North Carolina A&T. The Aggies have lost only one game since January behind the heady play of guard Kameron Langley.

Contenders: Norfolk State, Coppin State, Morgan State, Florida A&M. In this weird season, Norfolk didn’t play A&T, but the Spartans do have victories over James Madison, Radford, and George Mason.

Long shot: North Carolina Central. The Eagles have played only eight league games but are three-time defending champions.

Prediction: Coppin State. Coach Juan Dixon, the former Maryland star, has an improving squad that might be peaking at the right time.

MID-AMERICAN

at Cleveland (Thursday-Saturday)

Favorite: Toledo. The Rockets are a high-scoring team that relies on the 3-pointer, making 10.8 per game, third in the nation.

Contenders: Kent State, Buffalo, Akron. Akron has one of the most exciting players in the league in 5-8 guard Loren Cristian Jackson.

Long shot: Bowling Green. The Falcons have underachieved but still have an all-league player in Justin Turner, who’s capable of carrying them to the title.

Prediction: Buffalo. The Bulls are entertaining, among the top 10 scoring teams in the nation, and finished the season strongly with five straight victories.

MOUNTAIN WEST

at Las Vegas (Wednesday-Saturday)

Favorite: San Diego State. The Aztecs have won 11 in a row, play great defense, and are well-balanced on offense.

Contenders: Colorado State, Utah State, Boise State. Colorado State had a surprisingly great season and is fueled by 6-5 David Roddy, whose body — which is more like a linebacker’s — belies his unselfish all-around game.

Long shot: UNLV. The Rebels will on their home court, which makes them dangerous.

Prediction: San Diego State. The Aztecs are among the top defensive teams in the country, which also puts them along the leaders in margin of victory. They suffocate opponents.

PACIFIC 12

at Las Vegas, Wednesday-Saturday

Favorite: Oregon. After guard Will Richardson returned from injury, the Ducks went 10-2 and rallied to win the regular-season title.

Contenders: UCLA, Southern Cal, Colorado. Southern Cal relies on forward Evan Mobley, who will be a high lottery pick.

Long shot: Arizona State. The Sun Devils were expected to be at top of the league, but have disappointed. If guard Remy Martin and his teammates can play to potential, they can win this.

Prediction: Oregon. Chris Duarte is a flat-out scorer and meshes nicely with big man Eugene Omoruyi to give the Ducks great balance.

SEC

at Nashville (Wednesday-Sunday)

Favorite: Alabama. An exciting team to watch, the Tide play quickly on offense, shooting either layups or threes.

Contenders: Arkansas, LSU, Tennessee. Arkansas has emerged as the hottest team in the league with an 11-game winning streak to end the season.

Long shot: Kentucky. This is the Playaz’ only chance to make the tournament, and all those highly rated prospects need to start playing together.

Prediction: Alabama. The Tide are Final Four contenders, and not because of their notable offense; they’ve become an excellent defensive team.

SOUTHLAND

at Katy, Texas (Tuesday-Sunday)

Favorite: Sam Houston State. The Bearkats are seeded third, but two of their three conference losses came to Stephen F. Austin, which is ineligible for the tournament.

Contenders: Abilene Christian, Nicholls State. Nicholls won its final seven games to lock up the top seed.

Long shot: Northwestern State. The Demons started 1-12, but rebounded to finish 9-7 in the league.

Prediction: Sam Houston. This team was tested in nonconference games, playing Texas, Texas Tech, LSU, Boise State, and LSU.

SWAC

at Birmingham, Ala. (Wednesday-Saturday)

Favorites: Prairie View A&M, Jackson State. Amazingly, both teams were undefeated in the league; the View, however, played 13 games, and Jackson State 11.

Contenders: Texas Southern, Grambling. Texas Southern didn’t play Jackson State but lost two close decisions to the View.

Long shot: Southern. The Jags fell short against the top three teams in the league, but every game was close.

Prediction: Prairie View. The Panthers are led by New Yorker Jawaun Daniels, who missed last season with an injury and is hitting 43 percent of his threes.

WAC

at Las Vegas (Wednesday-Saturday)

Favorite: Grand Canyon. The WAC is like an orphanage, taking in new teams year after year. Only six of the league’s nine teams are eligible for this tournament, and Grand Canyon stands out.

Contenders: Utah Valley, California Baptist, New Mexico State. New Mexico State is usually head and shoulders above the WAC competition, but had to practice and play in Texas this season because of pandemic restrictions. It obviously hurt.

Prediction: Grand Canyon. The Antelopes are coached by Bryce Drew, who had one of the most historic plays in NCAA history when he played at Valparaiso. He has an old-fashioned team that relies on two international giants, 7-foot Asbjorn Midtgaard of Denmark and 6-10 Alessandro Lever of Italy.

Joe Sullivan can be reached at josephsullivan1974@gmail.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeSullivan