Tom Brady reportedly working on contract extension with Buccaneers

One month after winning his seventh Super Bowl, Tom Brady is reportedly working out an extension with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Brady and the Bucs are “getting closer” to extend Brady’s contract, NFL insider Josina Anderson reported Saturday. A source told The Athletic’s Jeff Howe that talks between both sides have been a “routine discussion.” Brady currently has one year remaining on the two-year contract, that was reportedly worth $50 million, he signed with Tampa Bay last season. Brady said in February that he would consider playing past the age of 45. Brady will turn 44 in August, meaning he’s not under contract for the season he’ll turn 45. For Tampa Bay, an extension could be beneficial as a reworked contract would likely mean lowering Brady’s $28.4 million cap hit this season.

At Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Kyle Larson raced to his first NASCAR victory since he was reinstated from a nearly yearlong suspension. He ran just the first four races last season, then lost his job for using a racial slur while playing a video game early in the pandemic.

He worked all last year on rebuilding his image and was hired by Hendrick Motorsports when NASCAR said the suspension would lift at the start of this year.

Advertisement

“Thanks Mr. H. for believing in me,” Larson radioed to boss Rick Hendrick after crossing the finish line.

The victory came in his fourth race in the No. 5 Chevrolet and gave Hendrick back-to-back victories. William Byron won last week at Homestead-Miami Speedway, so Hendrick has two of its four drivers locked into the playoffs just one month into the new season.

COLLEGES

UConn women’s basketball routs Villanova in Big East semifinals

Christyn Williams scored 26 points and top-ranked UConn used a stifling defense to overwhelm Villanova, 84-39, in the semifinals of the Big East Tournament. Paige Bueckers had 18 points and eight assists and Olivia Nelson-Ododa added 13 points and seven rebounds for Connecticut (23-1). The Huskies will play for their 19th Big East title in their first year back in the league after spending seven seasons dominating the American Athletic Conference … Raina Perez hit a jumper from near the left elbow with 2.1 seconds left to help third-ranked N.C. State beat fifth-ranked Louisville, 58-56, in the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament championship game, securing the Wolfpack’s first back-to-back titles in program history. Perez’s shot broke a tie game in a tense finish between two of the nation’s top teams who remained locked in a one-possession game for the final 4½ minutes. In the end, the second-seeded Wolfpack (20-2) again ended the tournament by cutting down nets, posing for selfies and frolicking in balloons from the rafters above … Aliyah Boston had 27 points and 10 rebounds as No. 7 South Carolina pulled away in the third quarter to beat No. 16 Georgia, 67-62, and win its second straight SEC Tournament title — and sixth in the past seven years. It was a historic matchup that featured two Black head coaches in the title game for the first time in SEC history with South Carolina’s Dawn Staley and Georgia’s Joni Taylor … In men’s action,Rocket Watts scored 21 points and Aaron Henry had 18 to lead Michigan State to a 70-64 victory over No. 2 Michigan that seems to seal coach Tom Izzo’s 23rd consecutive NCAA Tournament bid. The Spartans (15-11, 9-11 Big Ten) have won five of their last seven games, beating No. 4 Ohio State, No. 5 Illinois, and their second-ranked rivals during the late-season surge … MaCio Teague scored 35 points while matching a school record with 10 made 3-pointers and No. 3 Baylor finished undefeated at home for the first time in 73 years with a 88-73 win over No. 18 Texas Tech in a regular-season finale … The Boston College baseball team trailed at Auburn, 9-1, scored eight runs in the bottom of the ninth to tie it, then won in the 10th on a two-run homer. Lexington’s Sal Frelick, former Globe Athlete of the Year and Phelps Scholar, had the game-tying three-run homer for BC .

Advertisement

SOCCER

Manchester City win streak ended

Success for Manchester United these days is being the spoiler as Manchester City goes on to eventually claim the league titles. City manager Pep Guardiola’s pursuit of a world-record winning streak ended after United won the derby, 2-0. A penalty won after 36 seconds when Gabriel Jesus tripped Anthony Martial was converted by Bruno Fernandes, and Luke Shaw netted five minutes into the second half to end City’s 21-match winning run in all competitions.

Advertisement

TENNIS

Rublev wins fourth title in seven months

Andrey Rublev won his fourth tour singles title in seven months as the Russian beat Marton Fucsovics 7-6 (7-4), 6-4 in the final of the ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament in Rotterdam … Danish teenager Clara Tauson clinched her first career title in style, beating Viktorija Golubic, 6-4, 6-1, to win the Lyon Open without dropping a set after coming through two qualifying rounds.

Advertisement

MLB

Two Cleveland players violated COVID-19 protocol

For the third time in less than a year, the Cleveland Indians are having to isolate players because they broke COVID-19 protocols. Third baseman José Ramírez and slugger Franmil Reyes are being kept away from their teammates at spring training in Arizona after they reported to the team that they went out to dinner in violation of team and Major League Baseball regulations. Manager Terry Francona said that the two players were sent to their temporary homes as the Indians await word from the league as to when they can rejoin the team … Jeremy Jeffress was released by the Washington Nationals for what general manager Mike Rizzo called unspecified “personnel reasons,” less than two weeks after the reliever agreed to terms on a minor league deal … Chicago Cubs reliever Pedro Strop is away from the team after he violated baseball’s COVID-19 protocols. The 35-year-old Strop is in camp on a minor league deal. The Cubs said Major League Baseball will decide when Strop is allowed to rejoin the team.

MISCELLANY

Shiffrin slams organizers after losing race

Mikaela Shiffrin slammed Slovakian race organizers after a women’s World Cup giant slalom in Jasna, Slovakia, calling them “unprofessional” for making her wait in the start gate before her final run for what she felt was too long. Holding a slim lead from the opening leg, Shiffrin was ready to start when she had to wait for two minutes while course workers replaced a broken gate. Finally allowed to go, the American posted only the 11th-fastest time and dropped to third, 0.37 behind the winner, Petra Vlhova of Slovakia “It took [two] minutes to fix a gate, that should take 30 seconds,” Shiffrin said. “I just felt like she is a good enough skier to win these races on her own and doesn’t need this unprofessional act from something that she doesn’t have control over, I don’t have control over, but just to say, ‘Oh, she is in the lead, let’s see if we can do something to get into [Shiffrin’s] head.’” While Shiffrin acknowledged interruptions are a common part of the sport, she said the lengthy delay was not necessary this time .… Marco Odermatt dominated the penultimate men’s World Cup super-G of the season to keep himself in the race for the discipline title. The Swiss skier finished his gutsy run on the Schneekristall course in Saalbach-Hinterglemm, Austria, 0.62 seconds ahead of runner-up Matthieu Bailet … Four-time major champion Brooks Koepka has withdrawn from The Players Championship next week with what his manager described as a strained right knee.

Advertisement











