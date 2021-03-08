As winter winds down, high school football in March heats up with scrimmages across Massachusetts

So, the early March scrimmages have been a bit more intense than they might have been in August.

Of course, this year the MIAA athletic calendar is adjusted because of the coronavirus pandemic. Football will be played during the Fall II period through April 25, giving teams a chance for just one final tune-up against a competitive opponent before games start in earnest next weekend.

Between the snow and the roar of the crowd seconds before Lincoln-Sudbury senior captain Ben Ohler was credited with a sack by the public address announcer, Saturday’s scrimmage against visiting Chelmsford could have been mistaken for a playoff game in November.

“We wanted to treat it like a game situation,” Chelmsford coach George Peterson said. “And we played with that kind of game tempo. It was a good measuring stick going up against the mettle of Division 2 in Lincoln-Sudbury, and we found out we’ve got a long way to go.”

The Warriors flexed their muscles while building a 25-0 lead in the first half. Junior quarterback Riley O’Connell rushed for a touchdown and junior Nolan O’Brien went full extension to dive for a 20-yard touchdown reception a few minutes later. Defensively, the 6-foot-4-inch, 235-pound Ohler and his cohorts played with the same intensity L-S displayed during a run to the D2 Super Bowl in 2019.

“The kids are obviously excited to have the opportunity,” L-S coach Jim Girard said. “We return a significant amount of guys and they’ve been so hungry to get out here. So it doesn’t take much to motivate these guys. They’ve been chomping at the bit and they’ve almost been like caged tigers who just want to get out and play.”

Chelmsford quarterback Brett Baker looks to pass during Saturday's scrimmage against Lincoln-Sudbury. Josh Reynolds for The Boston Globe

On Saturday morning, Billerica hosted a scrimmage against Andover that also resembled an official game aside from removing live tackling from special teams plays.

Fans weren’t allowed inside the stadium, but the Billerica sideline erupted with the same intensity of a midseason game when Nassir Atigo deflected a pass from Andover quarterback Scott Brown and Nick Magliozzi dove for an interception. When Magliozzi broke through the defense for a 40-yard touchdown a few plays later, a young Indians team couldn’t contain their excitement.

“We have great enthusiasm — in practice, in the gym — the kids just really love football in Billerica,” Billerica coach Duane Sigsbury said. “It’s a special group. I don’t know how many games we’ll win, but I know as the year goes on we’ll become a really good team.”

While his players practiced throughout the fall, Sigsbury is jumping at the opportunity to schedule any sort of competition ahead of the season. A preseason scrimmage has even more significance for his squad since Billerica is still looking for a Week 1 matchup against a school that is willing to play outside of its league.

Leominster has an opening Saturday after a mix up between the start dates in different districts led to a last-minute cancellation of a scrimmage against Catholic Memorial.

Since CM started practicing Feb. 22, the Knights open their season Saturday at St. John’s (Shrewsbury). But Leominster didn’t start practicing until March 3, and was unprepared for a March 6 scrimmage.

“It’s been a lot of recalibration for all these athletic directors,” said Leominster AD Dave Palazzi, a 1984 graduate who coached his alma mater from 2011-2018.

“Everyone is working extra hard for the kids. After everything that’s been going on for winter sports, we’re just getting caught up with Fall II. I would’ve loved to play CM, but I mixed up the dates.”

No harm, no foul for the Knights, who will get to test out their air raid attack during a passing-only scrimmage against Billerica on Tuesday.

Even less formal scrimmages are fueled by latent competitive juices this year.

Many exhibitions use an untimed format with each offense getting 10 plays before the other team takes over, so there isn’t as much pressure to execute. But Boston English coach Ryan Conway said it was hard to think about a preseason game against archrival Boston Latin as insignificant.

English and Latin owned the longest continuous Thanksgiving rivalry in the nation until the pandemic prevented what would have been their 134th meeting last November. With Latin in the Dual County League and English unable to schedule opponents outside of the Boston City League, a 9 a.m. scrimmage Saturday was the best Conway and Latin coach Ray Butler could do to keep the rivalry alive.

“It was a little nerve-racking, but not quite with the same intensity,” said Conway, who played for English in the 100th edition of the rivalry in 1987.

“It was an English-Latin game, but it wasn’t. And I had to remind myself of that all week. We approach scrimmages as an opportunity to improve, but on Wednesday when the kids weren’t executing in practice, I went into Thanksgiving mode.”

Chelmsford coach George Peterson welcomed the opportunity to test his team in Saturday's scrimmage against a powerful Lincoln-Sudbury squad. Josh Reynolds for The Boston Globe

In a condensed season without a state tournament, players, coaches, and athletic directors have to adjust their goals.

League championships are now the main prize, and a few conferences are setting up their traditional Thanksgiving bouts the week before conference finalists will play for the league title. The DCL is holding a five-game schedule, followed by a playoff featuring the top four teams, and Ohler’s Warriors are looking at a league title as their best chance to erase the bad taste lingering from a loss to Mansfield in the 2019 D2 Super Bowl.

“Having something to play for, it means the world to all us seniors,” said Ohler, who will play lacrosse at Ithaca.

“It was fun being out here playing against another opponent. It’s been way too long. And we’re excited to come back from last year and see what we can do.”

Lincoln-Sudbury coach Jim Girard directs his team during Saturday's scrimmage against Chelmsford. Josh Reynolds for The Boston Globe

Taking note

▪ During an online forum featuring notable guest speakers such as NFL head coaches John Harbaugh (Ravens) and Jon Gruden (Raiders), Hudl announced that Everett High would be one of two public schools to receive a $5,000 package for it’s athletic department, which includes the new Focus Outdoor camera and complementary 1080p streaming for a year. “This opportunity shows that Hudl is very much in touch with the value that this contribution can bring to one of the anchors of our community, which is Everett football,” vice principal Cory McCarthy said.

▪ The MIAA’s Tournament Management Committee will meet Monday morning with one item on the agenda: the fate of spring tournaments. Stay tuned.

▪ Cristo Rey junior Jhoan Perez, of Hyde Park, recently became the first student from Boston to be awarded the Champion of Wellness Student Award from the MIAA. The award honors students or student-led organizations that “exemplify healthy life choices and demonstrate leadership by promoting wellness in their school community.”

▪ The National High School Golf Association has named Acushnet Company brands Titlelist and Footjoy as presenting partners for its annual High School Golf Invitational, scheduled for June at Pinehurst Resort in North Carolina.