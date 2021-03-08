With a 22-0 vote from Tournament Management, MIAA sectional spring tourneys moving forward

For approved sports, the board will have the final say on the TMC’s recommendations for sectional tournaments. If passed, this spring would conclude with the first MIAA-sponsored postseason since the state basketball and hockey semifinals played a year ago this week.

In a virtual meeting, the MIAA’s Tournament Management Committee voted, 22-0, to approve a subcommittee’s recommendations for a structure for postseason play. The recommendations still need to go through the Sports Medicine Committee and COVID-19 Task Force, as well as the Board of Directors, which meets Friday to approve modifications for any sports that will be able to play during the spring season beginning April 26.

The return of MIAA-sponsored sectional tournaments for the upcoming spring season moved one step closer to reality Monday.

At its previous meeting Feb. 24, the TMC voted to create a subcommittee — headed by Wahconah Regional athletic director Jared Shannon — to examine logistics and come up with a proposal for a spring tournament format. The sentiment was that the TMC wanted to maximize opportunities this year for spring athletes who lost the entire 2020 season during the pandemic.

Among the key points in the TMC’s approved recommendations:

▪ All schools may opt in to the tournament; there will be no qualifying standards (winning percentage), or minimum number of games that must be played

▪ The opt-in date is June 2

▪ Brackets will be based on existing sectional formats (North, South, Central, West . . . or any combination for sports that span two regions)

▪ Tournaments will be seeded by winning percentage, and follow typical single-elimination bracketing principles

▪ Higher-seeded teams will host throughout the tournament

▪ Cutoff date for seeding purposes is June 15, with seeding June 16

▪ Tournaments begin June 19, and can run through June 30 (may end earlier, based on the number of teams in a bracket)

▪ Teams that opt out of a tournament, or are eliminated, can continue playing games (scheduled independently) through June 30.

The TMC previously voted not to recommend postseason tournaments for the Fall I, Winter, or Fall II seasons this school year during the pandemic. Those votes also ultimately were supported by the Board of Directors.

Jim Clark can be reached at jim.clark@globe.com.