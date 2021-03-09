Aoife O’Donovan can’t wait for ‘the sweat of performance’

These days, O’Donovan is much in demand as a performer and songwriter, valued for her impeccable musicianship and soulful, honeyed vocals. Known locally as the lead singer for string band Crooked Still, she also cofounded the folk trio I’m With Her and has collaborated with an array of stellar musicians across a variety of genres, from Yo-Yo Ma’s The Goat Rodeo to Prairie Home Companion to more than a dozen orchestras. She also has a diverse collection of group and solo recordings to her credit, and her songwriting has been featured in films and television, capturing the attention of numerous artists, including Alison Krauss, whose album “Paper Airplane” features O’Donovan’s “Lay My Burden Down.”

Singer/songwriter Aoife O’Donovan grew up in Newton and graduated from New England Conservatory in 2003. But her collaborative musical spirit and imagination were surely sparked by childhood summers on the Irish coast. Each year, she and her family flocked with aunts, uncles, and, cousins to the Clonakilty seaside, swimming during the day and playing music together long into the night. (She’s the daughter of music producer/broadcaster Brian O’Donovan.)

One of O’Donovan’s most vibrant musical friendships is with mandolin virtuoso, composer, and vocalist Chris Thile, a member of Punch Brothers and Nickel Creek. On Friday, Celebrity Series of Boston streams a concert by the two artists, recorded just before Christmas at Studio 9 Porches in North Adams.

Though O’Donovan is now based in Brooklyn, the Globe caught up with her by phone in Orlando where she has been sequestering with her husband (Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra music director Eric Jacobsen) and daughter during the pandemic.

Q. You’ve known Chris for 20 years, and your families are close friends, bubbling together twice during the pandemic. But the upcoming Celebrity Series event represents your first ever full-length concert with just the two of you. What was that like?

A. It was a really magical engagement. Traditionally, the last show before Christmas is always a way to cast off a crazy year of touring then go home and spend time with your family. This was the last show but also one of the only shows of the year, and it did feel like a real show… We have a big shared vocabulary, and we drew on that — this came after many months of not playing or singing with people. You don’t realize how much you miss doing it every day, and getting a chance to harmonize again was really incredible.

A still from a Celebrity Series of Boston concert featuring Chris Thile and Aoife O’Donovan, available for streaming this Friday. Courtesy Celebrity Series of Boston

Q. What does Chris spark in your musicality?

A. Excitement and the desire to be on my toes and take whatever song to a new place. He can always breathe new life into a song — that makes collaboration a real joy, like being on a journey together. It’s an electric musical connection.

Q. Your solo projects take folk and bluegrass to a very different place than traditionalists might expect. Can you talk a little about your aesthetic, what’s important to you?

A. As a songwriter, I’m looking to tell a story and create a melodic journey that will be unexpected, that feels familiar and surprising at the same time, relatable but taking twists and turns that might be a surprise.

Q. And what about those summer sing-alongs in Ireland? They sound idyllic.

A. We [sang] folk songs, music from ’60′s dance parties, Jeff Buckley, rock ‘n’ roll of the generation, songs sung around the pub. … It was very spirited. I’m really lucky to have a close-knit family, and now that I have my own child … it’s important to give her those connections to that wild Irish childhood. It’s an unimaginably magical place. Whenever it’s safe to do so, we’ll be on the first plane to Ireland.

Q. Your daughter Ivy Jo was born in 2017. How has motherhood changed your music?

A. It’s definitely changed me. All life experience impacts songwriting, the weight of my experience in the world, being a parent, thinking about things in a different way. … [But] I’ve learned that motherhood does not define me. It almost made me reclaim my creativity. I’m a singer, musician, and artist, and also a mother — they can exist together.

Q. Where do you see yourself in five years?

A. I want to continue to create and collaborate and make art that is meaningful. Post-pandemic, live music is going to be so important, being in a room experiencing with other people. We are feeling that loss so acutely and virtual [projects] will never make up for that. To stand up in front of a show and feel the sweat of performance — I can’t wait to do that. The art that will come out of isolation and the pandemic, the excitement for the fact that we are human and need social connection. ... I’m really interested to see what comes out of that.

CHRIS THILE & AOIFE O’DONOVAN

Presented by Celebrity Series of Boston. Streaming March 12, 7:30 p.m. $20, www.celebrityseries.org

