AerCap confirms talks with GE for aircraft leasing business

The filing by AerCap with the Securities and Exchange Commission said that no agreement is guaranteed and that it would make no further comment until the talks were completed.

NEW YORK — Ireland’s AerCap Holdings confirmed that it is in talks to buy General Electric’s aircraft leasing business as the former industrial conglomerate continues to divest from the non-core businesses that nearly sank it during the 2008 financial crisis.

GE’s Capital Aviation Services and AerCap are two of the biggest aircraft leasers in the world with more than 2,500 aircraft between them. The companies both lease commercial aircraft to hundreds of airlines around the world.

GE has been steadily shedding businesses for years as it focuses more on building industrial machines like aircraft engines and medical imaging equipment and selling big, complex products like power generators and oil and gas equipment.

It spun off its consumer credit card business, sold NBC Universal to Comcast Corp., and got out of the insurance business.

Meanwhile, expectations are running high for GE’s outlook call on Wednesday, as investors get ready for updates on how the industrial manufacturer’s turnaround is progressing.

The company kicked off 2021 on the right note, reporting strong fourth-quarter results in January that helped to slowly shore up investor confidence in the turnaround effort engineered by chief executive Larry Culp. GE shares have been trading above the average analysts’ price target since mid-February, the longest such spell since mid-December.

GE shares rose more than 30 percent this year, while the broader S&P 500 Index advanced 1.74 percent and the S&P 500 Industrials Sector Index gained 6.25 percent over the same period. The stock was down 1.20 percent Tuesday to close at $14.

Big items to watch for on the call include the company’s comments on its cash flow outlook, revenue, and profit guidance, as well as segment details. Investors may also get some insight on reports that GE is nearing a deal with AerCap Holdings to join the world’s two biggest aircraft financiers.

“If GE can start to convince investors that over 80 cents of industrial free cash flow per share is really attainable, the cash pile can start to be put to work instead of sitting on the balance sheet waiting to be drained by potential liabilities,” Barclays analyst Julian Mitchell wrote in a note to clients last month.

Given the company provided its outlook for 2021 in late January, GE is expected to reiterate those numbers, while providing more detail on how various segments are performing, with its aviation business being a key area of investor focus.

The unit, often called the company’s crown jewel in the pre-pandemic years when GE was struggling to turn around its power business, has hit a rough patch as demand for air travel, and thus aircraft, dried up in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak.

“Look for probing on when GE expects its key aviation unit to bounce back in 2021 as the vaccine rollout should aid commercial air travel,” RBC Capital Markets analyst Deane Dray wrote in a note.

The recovery of aviation segment’s free cash flow is a critical question, according to Barclays’ Mitchell, who is keen to hear whether more cost-cutting is on the way, beyond the 11,000 job cuts in 2020.

Culp struck an upbeat note a month ago during a conference sponsored by Citigroup. “When we get to the other side of the pandemic vaccinations and the like, lockdowns are being lifted, those planes are going to fly again,” Culp told investors. “And we’re going to be well-positioned with the youngest narrow-body fleet in the world.”

Material from Bloomberg was used in this report.