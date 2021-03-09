Beacon Hill leaders reach accord on freezing unemployment insurance rates, exempting PPP taxes

And it would create a new emergency paid leave program with up to five days off for workers who stay home because they are sick with COVID-19 or need to quarantine, as well as a state tax credit for low-income workers who received unemployment benefits last year.

The new legislative package, announced by Beacon Hill leaders on Monday, also would exempt thousands of small businesses from being taxed on any forgiven loans they received last year through the federal Paycheck Protection Program.

Massachusetts House and Senate leaders have reached an agreement on a COVID-19 relief bill that would freeze unemployment insurance rates for employers, heading off a 60-percent increase in the next few weeks.

“We think it strikes a good balance, helping the business community and employers, and helping working families and the employees,” said Senator Michael Rodrigues, chairman of the Senate Committee on Ways and Means.

Representative Aaron Michlewitz, Rodrigues’s counterpart in the House, said the exact language was still being refined by legislative staffers on Monday. He expects the bill to be released from his committee on Tuesday, in time for a full House debate and vote on Thursday. The Senate would take it up next week.

Time is of the essence for nearly every element of this bill.

Consider the unemployment insurance issue: The state Department of Unemployment Assistance on Friday sent a memo to employers warning them that annual rates would rise to the highest possible amount, an average increase of 60 percent to $866 per employee from $539 — without legislative action by the end of March. That’s because of a hefty deficit in the state’s unemployment trust fund caused by the recession.

“When you’re trying to do everything possible to create new jobs and get people back to work, [the rate hike] doesn’t help the situation at all,” said Chris Carlozzi, of the National Federation of Independent Business.

To prevent that hike, the Legislature is adopting legislation filed by Governor Charlie Baker in December that would freeze the unemployment insurance rate schedule at its current level, for 2021 and 2022. The bill would allow the state to issue bonds to keep the state’s unemployment trust fund solvent, and to pay back that debt with a temporary employer assessment.

Business groups have been lobbying the Legislature for the rate freeze and the PPP tax exemption.

“There’s been general angst and uncertainty about the UI and PPP issues,” said Carolyn Ryan, senior vice president at the Greater Boston Chamber of Commerce. “Businesses have to plan for those types of expenses.”

With a March 15 filing deadline looming, many small-business owners anxiously awaited word about whether they will face state taxes on PPP loans-turned-to-grants. Thousands, if not tens of thousands, of Massachusetts businesses could benefit from this exemption. Congress decided not to impose a federal tax on PPP grants, a change that followed applied to businesses set up as corporations in Massachusetts but not for so-called “pass-through” entities — those taxed via personal income taxes paid by individual owners.

The bill likely won’t be signed into law by March 15, but employers could file for an extension with the knowledge they won’t face PPP taxes. This legislation only deals with PPP loans that were forgiven in 2020, Michlewitz said. Lawmakers still have plenty of time to deal with the state tax consequences for loans forgiven this year. The same applies to pandemic assistance grants issued to small businesses by the Massachusetts Growth Capital Corp., which only started to go out in January.

Michlewitz said the state tax credit for unemployment benefits would cost up to $30 million for benefits received in 2020, to be covered by the state’s general fund. Roughly speaking, individuals who earn up to $25,000 and families of four that earn up to $53,000 would be eligible when filling out their 2020 taxes, he said.

Meanwhile, Michlewitz said state lawmakers hope to pay for the emergency sick leave, estimated to cost about $75 million, from the state’s share of the newest federal COVID-19 relief bill being hashed out in Washington. It would be a temporary program, providing help with coronavirus-related issues. The union-backed Raise Up Massachusetts coalition said it has worked for months to pass this legislation, to ensure people do not feel pressured to go to work when they may be infectious. The state’s new paid medical leave program has a one-week waiting period before wage replacement benefits become available, a problem for many people who suddenly need to stay home because of the virus.

Brooke Thomson, executive vice president at Associated Industries of Massachusetts, praised the legislative agreement for its employer assistance — and its worker protections. She said in a statement that the bill should help “jump start our economy as we continue to slog through the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Jon Chesto can be reached at jon.chesto@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jonchesto.