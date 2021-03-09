3 places we supported this week

Looking for a fun place to watch a game and munch on bar snacks, like buttered popcorn from their classic self-serve popcorn machine? Try Carroll’s. Craving a raw bar with oysters and clams that’ll make you feel like you’re sitting at a Cape Cod seafood joint? Try Carroll’s. Want a neighborhood hangout where you’ll see a familiar face? That’s right — try Carroll’s.

It’s been just about a year since I’ve had a chance to enjoy Carroll’s in person. But their takeout is just as delicious.

Advertisement

Their appetizers are mostly classics, but if you want something creative, try the steak and cheese egg roll ($12.95). Like any good appetizer, it’s filling and delicious — something you could share with friends or eat yourself.

For your main course, you can get a taste of seafood — the fish and chips ($19.95) comes with more fish than I’ve ever been able to eat in one sitting — or a pizza pie ($12.95) straight from the oven. When it comes to Medford Square pizza, Carroll’s is one of my favorite pies in the neighborhood. Don’t forget to get their homemade onion rings on the side ($10.95).

And then there’s the one dish that I get every time I order from Carroll’s, even if it’s just to take a couple of bites and save the rest for leftovers: the mac and cheese ($12.95). If you’re trying to decide on just a single item to get at Carroll’s, this is the one. It’s cheesy and rich, and it’s exactly the kind of dish you want to eat on a cold winter night.

Take my word for it: Next time you’re looking for food in Medford Square, Carroll’s is where you want to go.

Advertisement

Carroll’s Restaurant, 21 Main St., Medford, 781-395-3344, carrolls02155.com. Raw bar $2-$3 per oyster or clam, appetizers $9.95-$13.95, entrees $12.95-$28.95.

FELICIA GANS, Digital Producer and Reporter

Takeout spread, clockwise from left: mumbo wings with collard greens and red beans and rice; mac n cheese; corn muffin; chicken and waffle po'boy; chicken and waffles; mac n cheese; gumbo. Devra First

MAXINE’S ON SAINT JAMES

What is mumbo sauce? It’s kind of like the baby that barbecue sauce and sweet chili sauce never had: sugary, tangy, a little bit spicy. It’s a D.C. thing, but you can get it on your wings at Maxine’s on Saint James. And you should get it on your wings at Maxine’s on Saint James, although they’re also good plain, with barbecue sauce, or any way the kitchen wants to make them.

This Roxbury takeout joint specializes in soul food — expertly fried catfish, smothered pork chops, sides so good you can make a meal of them. Don’t miss baked macaroni and cheese, golden and gooey; smoky, tender collard greens; inhalable black-eyed peas and rice; and corn muffins. There are little jugs of sweet tea, and for dessert tubs of banana pudding and slices of sweet potato pie.

But that’s only half the story. The rest of the menu is devoted to Louisiana classics such as gumbo, jambalaya, and etouffee, along with Cajun-spiced shrimp and grits, crab cakes, and meatloaf dinners. It all comes out of a tiny storefront, homey, tasty, and reasonably priced. Why cook dinner when you could order a chicken ‘n’ waffle po’boy, crisp tenders sandwiched lovingly between breakfast’s best food? “I think they got my granny in the kitchen,” someone comments online, and now I have granny envy.

Advertisement

Maxine’s on Saint James, 304 Dudley St., Nubian Square, Roxbury, 617-207-0551, www.maxinesonsaintjames.com. Appetizers and wings $4.99-$20.99, entrees $9-$20.99, desserts $4.99-$5.50.

DEVRA FIRST, Food Writer and Restaurant Critic

Takeout from Nightshade in Lynn Scott LaPierre

NIGHTSHADE NOODLE BAR

Nightshade Noodle Bar barely got aloft before the pandemic hit (it opened in the fall of 2019), but I miss it like an old friend — an edgy friend, loud and fun and a bit unpredictable.

I miss the way the Lynn restaurant’s neon sign glows on a darkened Exchange Street. I miss the buzz and warmth inside, the way strangers chat with each other because the tables are close, and because they’re all part of some new and funky enterprise. I miss sitting at the edge of the bar facing the tiny kitchen, watching chef Rachel Miller and her colleagues make noodles, ladle broth, and pile up fragrant greens before sending out her Vietnamese-with-a twist gems. Is that one mine?

Miller has hustled her heart out to keep Nightshade going since it closed to indoor dining last spring. Her Instagram feed is replete with serious food porn: That spectacular fried rice with bone marrow and smoked raisins; homemade egg noodles with shredded beef; bags full of crawfish, crab legs, clams, corn, andouille sausage, and potatoes for Viet-Cajun Fridays.

There you will also find a catalog of pivots and pain, as Miller and her crew have added delivery and a breakfast pop-up called Sin City Superette (to be an actual place in The After) to their offerings, which change often, in order to survive this mess. It hasn’t been easy, and Miller’s feed tells that story, too.

Advertisement

“PLEASE keep us in mind for the holidays,” Miller wrote on a slow night in December. “We have to make it until ‘January’ when those disconnected suits are theoretically ready to maybe finally issue relief.”

Keeping Nightshade afloat with takeout bolsters an entire nascent ecosystem of local Lynn businesses, too: One Mighty Mill, right across the street, which provides flour for those spectacular noodles; Durum, on Eastern Ave., which sends along fresh pasta and baguettes for banh mi; Salem’s Atomic Coffee Roasters; Honest Sausage, which provides andouille for those messy Friday night treats, made by Justin Shoults, chef at Uncommon Feasts, another newish restaurant offering spectacular farm-to-table food on Western Avenue (miss you, ping-pong table!) and also hustling its way through this.

Even if none of this community-building stuff floats your boat, the food is plenty reason to sail up to Nightshade’s takeout window on Exchange Street. On a recent night, we got Viet nachos with curried grass-fed beef, betel leaves, grapes, cheese, and jalapenos on sesame chips ($12); those egg noodles with melty shredded beef ($22); and garlic noodles layered with flavors from garlic, Parmesan, candied lemon, and fennel pollen ($16). We split a fried chili-ranch crab cake banh mi ($18), egg rolls ($6), and takeout mai tais ($17 for two), which packed a festive punch.

Advertisement

It’s not as much fun as being in that buzzy, cozy space on Exchange Street, but it’s every bit as delicious.

Nightshade Noodle Bar, 73 Exchange St., Lynn, 781-780-9470, www.nightshadenoodlebar.com Appetizers $5-$14, main dishes $14-$24, desserts $4-$8.

YVONNE ABRAHAM, Metro Columnist

Felicia Gans can be reached at felicia.gans@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @FeliciaGans. Devra First can be reached at devra.first@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @devrafirst. Globe columnist Yvonne Abraham can be reached at yvonne.abraham@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @GlobeAbraham.