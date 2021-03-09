Arlington EATS’ annual gala goes partly virtual with scavenger hunt and online auction

With COVID-19 closing businesses and putting people out of work in record numbers, the average number of households Arlington EATS serves has risen by 35 percent during the pandemic. To continue funding their food delivery program, EATS is hosting its sixth annual “Beats for EATS” fund-raiser on March 14. This time, it’s partially virtual. Organizers have put together an extensive scavenger hunt and an online auction.

But that doesn’t change the fact that 4,350 residents don’t know where their next meal is coming from, said Andi Doane, executive director of Arlington EATS which aims to eliminate food scarcity.

From the outside, Arlington seems like a wealthy Boston offshoot — food scarcity isn’t something many residents would admit to.

“We knew we had to do something different, which is why we decided to do a scavenger hunt,” said Doane. “It’s just going to be so fun. We’ve all been stuck inside for the last year and we want to provide an opportunity for the community to come together in a safe and fun way.”

Doane also hopes this weeklong event will give Arlington residents the opportunity to learn more about the realities of hunger. Part of the scavenger hunt is a list of action items; participants are encouraged to call their Mass. representatives, donate money and food to EATS, or sign up for the EATS newsletter.

But more than anything else, EATS wants food insecure residents to know they have a community that supports them.

“We want to break the stigma around hunger and let people know we’re here to help, neighbor to neighbor,” said Doane. “We want people to feel like they don’t need to feel ashamed for using our services.”

For more information about the fund-raiser, visit beatsforeats.org. For more information about Arlington EATS, including how to get services or how to help, visit www.arlingtoneats.org.

