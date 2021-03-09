Being banished to the dog house isn’t what these presidential pups deserve

In the long history of presidential pets, it’s believed to be the first time that a dog was sent packing for snarling at the social graces expected of first pups.

The German Shepherds belonging to President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden were moved out of the White House last week after Major, the younger of the two dogs, behaved aggressively.

Champ and Major have taken their chew toys back to Delaware.

Asked Tuesday why the dogs were banished, White House press secretary Jen Psaki initially wouldn’t bite.

“What I can tell you, as a dog lover, is that Major and Champ are part of the Bidens’ family,” Psaki said in an MSNBC interview Tuesday morning. “I just know that they’re beloved members of the family and, of course, of the White House family, too.”

But later in the day, Psaki confirmed that Major caused a “minor injury” to an “unfamiliar” person at the White House, adding that the dogs will return to the White House soon.

Meanwhile, a Twitter account dedicated to the first dogs — and the squirrels they love to chase — took issue with press reports of canine misconduct.

“Aggressive behaviour? Never. Good boi just loves humans and want to play. Will miss White House. — Major,” tweeted @thefirstdogs.

It would not be surprising if Major, in particular, found it difficult to adjust to the atmosphere of the White House. Adopted as a puppy two years ago from the Delaware Humane Association, Major is thought to be the first shelter dog to ramble around the executive mansion.

But like any wags-to-riches story, there were no doubt stresses, like living up to everyone’s expectations. Patrick Carroll, director of the Delaware Humane Association, had told The New York Times that Major “shows the real possibilities for what could happen for all the great dogs who need homes out there.”

And what about all the heroic presidential hounds in history? Could Major possibly measure up to Skip, the black and tan mongrel terrier brought home from a Colorado bear hunt by President Theodore Roosevelt; or Laddie Boy, President Harding’s dog who sat in on staff meetings and had his own cabinet chair; or Buddy, the adorable, sleepy-eyed chocolate Lab who was brought in to help burnish Bill Clinton’s image during his 1997 impeachment — and succeeded.

While most Americans have been delighted to see dogs back in the White House — Trump didn’t have one, claiming he didn’t have time — the Bidens’ two pooches have received a lukewarm welcome from some.

For example, conservative Newsmax host Greg Kelly disparaged Champ, who’s 12, saying he looks like he’s “from the junkyard.”

But, by all accounts, Champ kept his nose clean at the White House. Maybe that’s because he was familiar with official protocol, having been adopted as a puppy when Biden was elected vice president in 2008.

We’ve watched enough episodes of “The West Wing” to know the White House can be a tense place: There are a lot of strange people walking and talking; unsmiling Secret Service agents standing outside doorways; and no one throwing tennis balls down the hall.

Dogs also have a hard time discerning colors — experts say they pretty much only see shades of blue and yellow — so if Major was told to stay out of the Green Room, typically used for teas and small receptions, or the Red Room, where the Reagans liked to take official photographs with visiting heads of state, he might not have obeyed.

But that doesn’t make him a bad dog.

When Gordon Fontaine, founder of Zen Dog Training in Somerville, heard Tuesday that Champ and Major had been sent back to the Bidens’ home, he thought about sending the president a letter. Fontaine wants to volunteer his services in helping to make Major feel more comfortable at his opulent new home.

Fontaine said the transition from a private residence to the White House would be difficult for any dog, but especially a German Shepherd, a breed that prioritizes protection and security.

“Not only is it a big change, but the environment they got thrown into, with people coming in and out all the time, isn’t at all the environment they’re used to,” says Fontaine. “The dogs’ protective nature will be on high alert with the Secret Service or housekeepers or any other people they don’t know.”

Fontaine says removing Champ and Major from the White House is the right call, but there’s no reason, with a little training and socialization, they can’t return.

“It’s difficult for anyone to find the time to train a dog,” he says, “especially the president, who has a lot of other things to do.”

Mark Shanahan can be reached at mark.shanahan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @MarkAShanahan.