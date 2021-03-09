fb-pixel Skip to main content

Chips made with fonio are flavorful, crispy, and sturdy enough for dipping

The chips come from Yolélé, a company co-founded by Senegalese chef and cookbook author Pierre Thaim, who brought packages of the grain to store shelves several years ago.

By Ann Trieger Kurland Globe Correspondent,Updated March 9, 2021, 16 minutes ago
Fonio chips.
Crispy, salty, and light but sturdy enough for dipping, a new line of chips created with the ancient West African grain fonio delivers robust flavors. The chips come from Yolélé, a company co-founded by Senegalese chef and cookbook author Pierre Thaim, who brought packages of the grain to store shelves several years ago. Later, the Brooklyn-based company introduced fonio pilafs. The company’s newest launch, the strip-shaped chips with a craggy surface, come in four keenly flavored choices that mirror West African dishes: Yassa!, seasoned with chili, onion, and lime, has enough heat to leave your tongue tingling; Greens!, made with moringa and baobab, are citrusy. Afro-Funk with ginger and dawadawa (fermented locust bean) gives an earthy taste and has a spicy kick. Another is plain with merely sea salt. You’ll wolf them down as you would corn chips (4 5-ounce bags; $20). Available at yolele.com.

