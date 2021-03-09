Chips made with fonio are flavorful, crispy, and sturdy enough for dipping

Fonio chips. Handout

Crispy, salty, and light but sturdy enough for dipping, a new line of chips created with the ancient West African grain fonio delivers robust flavors. The chips come from Yolélé, a company co-founded by Senegalese chef and cookbook author Pierre Thaim, who brought packages of the grain to store shelves several years ago. Later, the Brooklyn-based company introduced fonio pilafs. The company’s newest launch, the strip-shaped chips with a craggy surface, come in four keenly flavored choices that mirror West African dishes: Yassa!, seasoned with chili, onion, and lime, has enough heat to leave your tongue tingling; Greens!, made with moringa and baobab, are citrusy. Afro-Funk with ginger and dawadawa (fermented locust bean) gives an earthy taste and has a spicy kick. Another is plain with merely sea salt. You’ll wolf them down as you would corn chips (4 5-ounce bags; $20). Available at yolele.com.