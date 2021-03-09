Former North End restaurateur Jose Duarte plans a future beyond the city

Taranta, though, was his baby. Twenty years ago, he and his wife, Anna, opened the Hanover Street restaurant as a wedding present to one another. Since then, he drew a loyal clientele of special-occasion diners and corporate visitors intrigued by his bold mix of Italian and Peruvian plates, such as cassava root gnocchi. In February 2020, business boomed. He had one of his busiest nights on Valentine’s Day.

In 2020, Jose Duarte gained 40 pounds and lost a beloved restaurant. He operated Taranta in the North End for two decades, but without foot traffic and business travel, it couldn’t go on. He also opened a new Peruvian restaurant in Chelsea, Tambo 22, and took over full ownership of Trattoria San Pietro in Norwell.

Then everything changed.

“By the middle of February, we started to hear about COVID. We heard about cases and the possibility of this becoming a pandemic. We had a good amount of corporate team-building cooking classes and business functions booked for Taranta, but even before the state mandated the closure, we started to feel the corporate business pulling back,” he recalls.

Cancelations trickled in — pharmaceutical companies and business travelers, mainly. It was a bad omen.

“I started to have a feeling of what this would represent. In the North End, Taranta was 100 percent dependent on tourism, corporate clients, concerts, sporting events, overall tourism, all the conferences, the seafood show. We had a calendar with guaranteed sources of revenue,” he says. “We rely on that. I had a feeling it was going to be a problem.”

All the while, he was preparing to open Tambo 22 and pass papers to take full ownership of Trattoria San Pietro.

Fearing the worst, Duarte says he approached his North End landlord to warn him about business drying up and to negotiate a deal on rent. He knew he couldn’t rely on takeout to make his margins.

“We’ve never been a takeout business. Here, there are so many restaurants selling the same thing; there’s no way that you’ll be able to serve 30 salmon for takeout when you don’t have the business,” he says.

As March and April dragged on, he grappled with paperwork for various loans while guidelines rapidly changed. Ultimately, he decided to reopen Taranta for takeout, despite his instincts. As predicted, business was sluggish.

“And that’s when human creativity took place. We had to adapt. It wasn’t working. People weren’t buying anything. So I said, ‘Let’s do something they don’t have around here.’”

And so Duarte turned his Italian-Peruvian restaurant into a taqueria in a matter of weeks, hoping to carve a niche in a neighborhood known for pasta, not Mexican food. He christened the pop-up La Reina.

Jose Duarte's restaurant Tambo 22 in Chelsea, opening again in April. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

“We started selling tacos for $3, and we got busy — but, on a Saturday, we worked three times more than we would normally work in a restaurant and served a quarter of customers,” he says. “We were renting the whole building and using 10 percent of the space to produce burritos and tacos. It didn’t justify it. You don’t have to be a rocket scientist to know you cannot afford to pay $13,000 a month in rent when making $1,000 on a busy night in sales.”

He continued to try to negotiate with his landlord, he says, to no avail. He also attempted to file for business interruption insurance, which was unsuccessful.

“I was very close to pulling the trigger on the restaurant. I saw my bank account going red, and I couldn’t put money in the business. I couldn’t even ask for legal advice because I didn’t have the means for it. What were my rights?” he says.

Ultimately, he reached out to attorney general Maura Healey’s office for help, and he was steered to Lawyers for Civil Rights for advice. He was referred to Ropes & Gray for pro-bono assistance. He told his landlord that he could pay a percentage of the rent, planned to hibernate, and would vacate permanently if a new tenant moved in. Ultimately, at an impasse, Duarte decided to close his 20-year-old restaurant permanently in August. Without business travel and corporate events, he couldn’t carry on.

Jose Duarte standing by his stove in the kitchen at his empty restaurant Tambo 22 in Chelsea, opening again in April. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

In the meantime, Duarte was able to place some of his Taranta workers at Tambo 22, which opened in February 2020. Patio seating throughout the summer kept him afloat, but he had to shut down for 12 days when an employee tested positive for COVID-19. Business dipped again when the cold weather hit.

“As soon as the weather changed, numbers changed,” he says.

A roughly $10,000 grant from the city of Chelsea covered basic expenses, such as electricity, during hibernation. He reopened briefly for Valentine’s Day to keep up momentum and continues to make free meals in his kitchen for public schoolchildren through volunteer organization Rescuing Leftover Cuisine.

He’ll reopen Tambo 22 to the public on April Fool’s Day, a date that’s not lost on him.

“We can make a lot of jokes,” he says. “We lost our momentum, but I have no doubt in my mind that we can come back again. We have low rent, there aren’t many restaurants in the area, we are small, unique, and we had already had some following.”

Duarte lives in Chelsea and considers the city a solid restaurant investment. The pre-pandemic way of thinking — Boston or bust — isn’t applicable any longer.

“Location, location, location doesn’t work anymore,” he says, especially if business travel continues to stall.

In suburban Norwell, things are more stable. His wife has been with San Pietro for many years. The couple passed papers for full ownership in March 2020 — unfortunate timing, but the restaurant continued to do a brisk takeout and patio business during the pandemic.

“We have an awesome landlord. He asked, ‘What do you need? I’m willing to help you. Anything you need, let me know,’” Duarte says.

Overall, though, 2020 took a toll on Duarte’s health. He gained weight, he says, with gyms closed. He was constantly stressed. He felt out of his league: finding heaters, setting up plexiglass barriers, keeping abreast of health guidelines. The only silver lining was spending more time with his children. But now, a year out, he’s looking forward to a calmer future.

“Travel has always been a big motivation for me, to learn, explore, relax, and ease my mind. Once travel comes back, that will definitely be something that helps me get back on track,” he says.

Next up? Maybe culinary adventure tours to Italy. Closer to home, he’s excited to return to the gym and to travel more. And, yes, hopefully launch a new version of his beloved Taranta.

“I want to continue the legacy. We created so many memorable moments in here; we’ve done so many events. It has to keep going somehow. As we closed, I was with one of my workers who started with me in 2000, until the last day. He said, basically, ‘Now what?’ I said, ‘We’ll get back to it. We’ll look for a new place and reopen.”

Kara Baskin can be reached at kara.baskin@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @kcbaskin.