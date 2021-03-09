Recipe: The classic flavors of French onion soup go into this delectable pot roast with Gruyere toasts

Serves 6

Combine the classic flavors of French onion soup with piece of beef chuck that needs a long stay in the oven and you have a delicious, slow-cooked pot roast. Brown the meat, lightly caramelize the onions, stir in seasonings to intensity the cooking liquid -- soy sauce, Worcestershire, and sherry vinegar -- and send it all to the oven. The total cooking time is nearly two hours, the bulk of which doesn't require any attention. For most of the stay in the oven, the pot is covered. For the last half hour, remove the lid, turn the roast over, and return it to the oven to brown. The meat is quite tender at the end of cooking; let it rest for a few minutes while you toast some cheesy baguette slices under the broiler. Gruyere or Emmenthal both work well with the layer of Dijon mustard spread on the toasted baguette slices. If you've got leftover meat and sauce, shred the meat, heat it in the sauce, and toss with wide pappardelle pasta for another dinner.

POT ROAST

3 tablespoons flour Salt and pepper, to taste 3 tablespoons vegetable oil 1 (3 pounds) boneless beef chuck roast 6 medium onions, thinly sliced 2 cloves garlic, finely chopped 1 tablespoon tomato paste 1 tablespoon soy sauce 1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce 1 tablespoon sherry vinegar or red wine vinegar 2 cups beef stock 2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley

1. Spread the flour on a large plate and add a large pinch each of salt and pepper. Roll the roast in the flour until it is coated all over; shake off the excess.

2. In a large, heavy-based flameproof casserole, heat the oil over medium heat. Add the meat and cook for 5 to 7 minutes on a side, or until well browned all over. Transfer the meat to a plate.

3. Reduce the heat to medium low. Add the onions, and cook, stirring often, for 30 minutes, or until very brown.

4. Add the garlic and the tomato paste. Cook, stirring, for 3 minutes. Stir in the soy sauce, Worcestershire sauce, and sherry vinegar or red wine vinegar. Cook, stirring often, for 1 minute more, scraping the bottom of the pan to release any sediment.

5. Return the meat to the pan and turn it at least once to coat it with the seasonings. Add the beef broth and bring the liquid to a boil over medium-high heat. Cover the pan. Transfer the meat to the oven and cook for for 1 hour and 15 minutes.

6. Remove the lid and turn the meat over. Continue cooking, uncovered, for 30 minutes, or until the meat is very tender. When you lift it with a fork, the meat should fall back into the pan. (Total cooking time is about 1 hour and 45 minutes.) Transfer the meat to a cutting board and cover loosely with foil. Taste the sauce for seasoning, and add more salt and pepper, if you like.

7. Slice the roast, discarding any strings, and serve the meat with the onions and sauce. Sprinkle with parsley and add Gruyere toasts to each plate.

TOASTS

½ baguette, cut diagonally into 12 slices 3 cloves whole garlic, halved 4 tablespoons Dijon mustard 8 ounces Gruyere or Emmenthal cheese, grated

1. Turn the oven to the broiler setting and adjust a rack about 8 inches from the element.

2. Spread the baguette slices on a rimmed baking sheet. Slide under the broiler and toast for 1 to 2 minutes, or until browned. Remove from the oven.

3. Rub both sides of each slice with the cut side of a garlic clove. Spread each with mustard and top with cheese. Return to the broiler for 2 to 3 minutes, watching closely, or until the cheese is melted and golden.

Karoline Boehm Goodnick