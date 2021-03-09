fb-pixel Skip to main content
Recipe: Cook harissa shrimp and orzo in the same skillet for this easy dinner with a little kick

By Sally Pasley Vargas Globe Correspondent,Updated March 9, 2021, 1 hour ago
Harissa Skillet Shrimp with Orzo.
Harissa Skillet Shrimp with Orzo.Sally Pasley Vargas

Serves 4

Harissa shrimp cooked quickly in a skillet is joined by orzo and plenty of fresh cherry tomatoes. Once you’ve sauteed the shrimp, remove it from the pan, and cook the orzo, tomatoes, and more harissa in the same skillet until it’s saucy and the pasta is done. Stir the shrimp back into the skillet and toss with fresh cilantro and mint. A quick supper with some kick.

pounds large shrimp, peeled
2tablespoons harissa paste, or more to taste
Salt and black pepper, to taste
3tablespoons olive oil
¾cup orzo
½medium onion, sliced
3cloves garlic, thinly sliced
2teaspoons ground coriander
pints cherry tomatoes, halved
cups water, or more if needed
1tablespoon lemon juice, or more to taste
½cup coarsely chopped fresh cilantro
½cup fresh mint leaves (for garnish)
Extra fresh cilantro leaves (for garnish)

1. In a bowl, toss the shrimp with 1 tablespoon of the harissa, and a pinch each of salt and black pepper.

2. In a 12-inch skillet over medium-high heat, heat the oil. Add the shrimp and spread the pieces in the pan to make one layer. Cook for 1 minute. Turn and cook 1 minute more, or until the shrimp are opaque in the center (cut one open to test). Transfer the shrimp a plate; set aside.

3. In the same skillet over medium heat, add the orzo. Cook, stirring constantly, for 2 minutes. Stir in the onion, garlic, and coriander. Cook, stirring often, for 3 to 4 minutes, or until the onion starts to soften.

4. Add the cherry tomatoes, water, lemon juice, and the remaining 1 tablespoon harissa. Bring to a simmer, cover the skillet, and adjust the heat to a steady simmer. Cook the orzo for 12 to 15 minutes, or until it is tender but still has some bite. Stir in more water, 1 tablespoon at a time, if the mixture is dry.

5. Stir the shrimp back into the sauce with the chopped cilantro. Cook, stirring, for 2 minutes, or just until the shrimp is hot. Taste for seasoning and add more harissa, salt, or black pepper, if you like. Sprinkle with mint and cilantro leaves.

Sally Pasley Vargas

