Recipe: Cook harissa shrimp and orzo in the same skillet for this easy dinner with a little kick

Serves 4

Harissa shrimp cooked quickly in a skillet is joined by orzo and plenty of fresh cherry tomatoes. Once you’ve sauteed the shrimp, remove it from the pan, and cook the orzo, tomatoes, and more harissa in the same skillet until it’s saucy and the pasta is done. Stir the shrimp back into the skillet and toss with fresh cilantro and mint. A quick supper with some kick.

1½ pounds large shrimp, peeled 2 tablespoons harissa paste, or more to taste Salt and black pepper, to taste 3 tablespoons olive oil ¾ cup orzo ½ medium onion, sliced 3 cloves garlic, thinly sliced 2 teaspoons ground coriander 1½ pints cherry tomatoes, halved 1½ cups water, or more if needed 1 tablespoon lemon juice, or more to taste ½ cup coarsely chopped fresh cilantro ½ cup fresh mint leaves (for garnish) Extra fresh cilantro leaves (for garnish)

1. In a bowl, toss the shrimp with 1 tablespoon of the harissa, and a pinch each of salt and black pepper.

2. In a 12-inch skillet over medium-high heat, heat the oil. Add the shrimp and spread the pieces in the pan to make one layer. Cook for 1 minute. Turn and cook 1 minute more, or until the shrimp are opaque in the center (cut one open to test). Transfer the shrimp a plate; set aside.

3. In the same skillet over medium heat, add the orzo. Cook, stirring constantly, for 2 minutes. Stir in the onion, garlic, and coriander. Cook, stirring often, for 3 to 4 minutes, or until the onion starts to soften.

4. Add the cherry tomatoes, water, lemon juice, and the remaining 1 tablespoon harissa. Bring to a simmer, cover the skillet, and adjust the heat to a steady simmer. Cook the orzo for 12 to 15 minutes, or until it is tender but still has some bite. Stir in more water, 1 tablespoon at a time, if the mixture is dry.

5. Stir the shrimp back into the sauce with the chopped cilantro. Cook, stirring, for 2 minutes, or just until the shrimp is hot. Taste for seasoning and add more harissa, salt, or black pepper, if you like. Sprinkle with mint and cilantro leaves.

Sally Pasley Vargas