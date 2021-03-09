Recipe: Make the Spanish dish fideos once and it will become part of your weekly repertoire

Serves 4

One of the great dishes in Spanish and Mexican cooking begins with browning thin wheat noodles until they're golden and toasty before cooking them in broth. The Mexican version, sopa de fideo, becomes a soup seasoned with tomatoes. Fideos (fee-DAY-os) from Spain is something like paella, in which there is no liquid left in the pan of cooked noodles. In Catalonia, where it's popular, and goes by the name fideua, the dish is made with shrimp, mussels, and other seafood. Markets in Spain sell thin pasta especially for fideos. Here, packages marked "thin spaghetti" (spaghettini) or vermicelli are ideal. Angel hair is too thin and might turn mushy; regular spaghetti is too thick. But if you can't find either, go ahead and use regular spaghetti but you may need a longer cooking time and more liquid near the end for it to become tender. Break the strands into 2-inch pieces so they're manageable. Not all of the traditional methods brown the noodles, but that gives the dish an unusual toasted wheat flavor. This riff on the Catalan recipe begins by cooking the pasta in olive oil. As it browns in the hot oil and you turn it with tongs, somehow strands manage to pop out of the pan, so use a deep Dutch oven or soup pot. Then in a large skillet, saute a mix of mushrooms with onion, garlic, anchovies, and tomato paste until the mushrooms release their moisture and it all evaporates. Tip the mushrooms into the toasted noodles with chicken or vegetable stock, and let the mixture bubble steadily until all the liquid in the pan is absorbed by the pasta and the strands are tender. You need to stir it often and keep a close eye on the pan near the end of cooking. Finally, add baby spinach, which looks at first like it's too much for the pot, but stir it in half at a time and the bulky greens will collapse. The deeply flavored noodles with meaty mushrooms and bright spinach will delight you. Make fideos once and you'll like it enough to put it into your weekly repertoire.

4 tablespoons olive oil 12 ounces (3/4 pound) thin spaghetti (spaghettini) or vermicelli, broken into 2-inch lengths 1 pound button, shiitake, cremini, or baby bella mushrooms (or a combination), thinly sliced 1 medium onion, finely chopped 1 clove garlic, crushed 2 anchovy fillets, coarsely chopped 2 tablespoons tomato paste Salt and pepper, to taste 4 cups chicken or vegetable stock, or more if needed 5 ounces baby spinach

1. In a deep flameproof casserole or soup pot over medium-high heat, heat 2 tablespoons of the olive oil. Add the spaghettini or vermicelli and cook, stirring constantly with tongs, for 3 to 4 minutes, or until the pasta starts to brown. Remove from the heat and set aside.

2. In a large skillet over medium heat, heat the remaining 2 tablespoons oil. When it is hot, add the mushrooms, onion, garlic, anchovies, tomato paste, salt, and pepper. Cook, stirring often, for 10 minutes, or until the onions are translucent and the liquid in the pan has evaporated.

3. Tip the mushrooms into the pot of pasta. Add the stock and turn the heat to high. Bring to a boil. Lower the heat so the liquid is bubbling steadily and cook, uncovered, stirring often, for 15 to 18 minutes, or until all the liquid in the pan is absorbed and the pasta is tender but still has some bite when you taste a few strands. Stir constantly toward the end of cooking. If the pasta isn't tender, add more additional stock, 1/2 cup at a time, and let the pasta absorb it before adding more, until the strands are tender.

4. Stir in half the spinach and cook, stirring constantly, or for 1 minute. Stir in the remaining spinach and cook, stirring constantly, for 1 minute more, or until all the spinach leaves collapse. Taste for seasoning and add more salt and pepper, if you like.

