They’re back: A running list of Boston-area restaurant reopenings

The French restaurant overlooking Boston Common re-opens on Wednesday, March 17, with a renovated first floor and the moules frites you know and love, from chef Robert Sisca. 272 Boylston St., Boston

Many restaurants are returning after a dark, cold winter. We’ll update this list routinely as more businesses announce plans. As always, be sure to confirm hours and availability directly, because schedules are subject to change.

City Bar

The Lenox Hotel bar and restaurant once again serves steak, seafood, and stiff drinks Thursday through Saturday evenings. 65 Exeter St., Boston

Coppersmith

The Southie standby reopens on Thursday, March 11. Visit Wednesday through Sunday, with patio and rooftop lounge dining coming in April. 40 W. 3rd St., Boston

Dig

The Harvard Square location debuted the day before the pandemic hit; they’re back again, hopefully this time for good. 82 Mt. Auburn St., Cambridge

Oak + Rowan

The spacious Fort Point restaurant makes a comeback this week. 321 A St., Boston

Puritan & Co.

Will Gilson’s restaurant outside of Inman Square has returned for takeout and delivery Wednesday through Sunday. 1166 Cambridge St., Cambridge

Sullivan’s

The beloved Castle Island ice cream and seafood shack is now open for business, celebrating its 70th year. 2080 William J. Day Blvd., Boston

Taberna de Haro

The atmospheric Brookline tapas parlor has reopened at 50 percent capacity; visit for paella and sherry from 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. 999 Beacon St., Brookline

Tambo 22

The Peruvian restaurant in Chelsea from Jose Duarte (Taranta) plans to reopen on Thursday, April 1 — not joking. 22 Adams St., Chelsea









Kara Baskin can be reached at kara.baskin@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @kcbaskin.