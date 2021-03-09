Trinktisch beer hall is an omen of happier days to come

Trinktisch is open for takeout and delivery, but owners Kate Baker and Suzanne Schalow, well-known in the community with their Craft Beer Cellar down the block, will launch indoor dining in September if all goes according to plan. Then it will look like a beer hall, too, with long benches seating 12 of your closest friends. Imagine.

If you’re looking for inklings of optimism to carry you toward spring, come to Belmont Center. Leonard Street is now home to a brand-new beer hall — yes, you read that right — serving bratwurst, deviled eggs, and waffles.

Sous Chef Javier Hernandez (left) with owners Kate Baker (middle) and Suzanne Schalow. Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

“This has been a work in process for a long time,” Schalow says. “Beer and food are at the center of who we are as people, and Kate has taken it to another level. I’m a beer and food enjoyer.”

Baker, along with chef Javier Hernandez, spent these opening days tinkering with recipes. Many are named after the owners’ favorite European cities, such as their top-selling Heidelberg platter with smoked jalapeno and cheddar bratwurst, and the Mechelen, a charcuterie platter with dried fruits, cheeses, and meats. Schalow’s favorite dish is chicken zooi, a creamy, Flemish fennel-scented stew with leeks, carrots, and chicken suited for a chilly March night, a bad breakup, or an afternoon spent in front of Netflix.

Trinktisch is a new food and beer hall in Belmont from the owners of Craft Beer Cellar. Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

On the advice of pals who’d raved the night prior, we ordered two trios of deviled eggs. Don’t skimp: They’re satisfyingly smooth and spicy, swirled with mayo, mustard, and Old Bay. Spinach and artichoke dip with crostini is best shared with a large group — it’s so rich that you’ll feel full after a couple scoops.

Trinktisch potatoes. Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

Warm pretzel bites from Eastern Standard Provisions are a revelation. My kids demolish them in seconds, doughy and salty, leaving behind tubs of hot grainy mustard and creamy cheese dip, both good enough to devour with a spoon. Bratwurst platters come with heaping shreds of sauerkraut, and even the smallest size makes two meals (choose portions for one, two, or four); the spuds in a vinegary German potato salad are dotted with bacon. Use your discretion.

Trinktisch mac and cheese. Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

My only quibble is with the mac and cheese (asiago, cheddar, fontina, Romano, and parmesan) topped with buttery pretzel crumbs. It’s made with thin, wiry spaetzle, which isn’t sturdy enough to hold up to that gooey cheese. I found myself rifling for more pasta with each forkful — but maybe that’s the idea.

For dessert, get the Belgian waffle served with a container of warm chocolate sauce, doubtlessly even better eaten on the premises. My family takes turns drinking directly from the dish.

Modernism Czech-style lager. Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

There’s beer, too, of course, from the shop down the block, available for takeout and delivery: 16-ounce cans of Allagash; Working Class Hero from Cambridge Brewing Company (proceeds are donated to the company’s mentorship program that provides start-up assistance to Belmont businesses); Bantam cider; German pilsners and Belgian ales. Cans of wine come from Rhode Island’s Anchor & Hope.

And hope is what you’ll feel when you pull up curbside and someone hands off a big brown bag of bratwurst through the car window. It’s almost spring. Cheers.

87 Leonard St., Belmont, 617-484-2337, www.trinktisch.com

Kara Baskin can be reached at kara.baskin@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @kcbaskin.