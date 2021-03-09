Winemakers in Spain’s Bierzo let old-vine mencía do the talking

That expression also serves as the basis of a wine’s name. “Unculín” is a brilliant red wine produced by Jose Antonio García and Julia Peña García, a husband-and-wife duo based in the village of Valtuille de Abajo. Recently, their lovely pour caused me to remember my first encounter with the winegrowing region they call home.

If you live in a village in northern Spain, and a neighbor invites you in for homemade wine, you might say you’ll have un culín — a small pour. It’s a polite way of saying, “Well, maybe just one little glass” — knowing full well that a single splash could lead to two, accompanied by an afternoon of lively conversation.

The Denominación de Origen of Bierzo is situated in a bucolic corner of northwestern Spain. Sharing portions of its border with Galicia, a part of “Green Spain” influenced by its proximity to the Atlantic Ocean, Bierzo enjoys a climate that’s milder than the rest of Castilla y León, the vast inland region of which the DO is a part. Vines planted in granitic soil grow en vaso, trained to resemble shrubby bushes that necessitate hand-picking. Here, the mencía grape is king. This early-to-bud variety, believed to be indigenous to the area, yields vibrant, gentle-tannin reds that feel fresh and enduring. In recent statutes approved by Bierzo’s regulatory board, producers that meet exacting specifications can include their town, district, or single vineyard on labels as a way of telling the story of their distinctive terroir.

My first taste of that terroir was a vivid, biodynamically crafted mencía called “Pétalos.” In the late 1990s, renowned winemaker Alvaro Palacios — famous for his work in Cataluña’s Priorat — teamed up with his Bordeaux-trained nephew, Ricardo Perez, to explore the potential of Bierzo’s 40- to 90-year-old vines grown on steep hillsides. They set up operations in the hamlet of Corullón. Year after year, this widely available bottle never fails to delight; it’s always a welcome sight on shop shelves.

Now, the Garcías’ “Unculín” is also among my favorites. Both husband and wife, who lightheartedly refer to themselves as “G2,” represent the latest generation in a long line of Bierzo winegrowers. That pull homeward was so strong that Jose Antonio left a restaurant career in Barcelona to revive his family’s organic vineyards, leading to his first release of “Unculín” in 2011. It’s the direct result of the work he and Julia undertook to recuperate vineyards that had fallen into disrepair. To say that they’re farming venerable vines is an understatement: some of Valtuille de Abajo’s vines are 200 years old.

While someone might refer to “Unculín” as vin de soif — a casual wine to quench thirst — don’t think of it as a mere porch-pounder. There is serious provenance behind its amiable personality. This bottle invites you in — very much like that hospitable neighbor offering you wine. Naturally, you respond, “Well, maybe just one little glass.”

Descendientes de J. Palacios “Pétalos” Bierzo 2018 Exuberant dark berry scents, along with whiffs of graphite, blue floral, and white mushroom, point to a ripe palate elevated by fresh acidity, robust in concentration without being heavy. 14.1 percent alcohol by volume (ABV). Around $24. Distributed by Vineyard Road. At Mayhew Wine Shop, Fort Point, 857-239-9366; Malden Center Fine Wines, Malden, 781-497-6900.

Jose Antonio García “Unculín” Bierzo 2018 Amid pretty aromas of red fruit, mineral scents beckon, leading to a winsome mouthful of ripe berries, violets, and a high-toned salty tang that persists beguilingly. 13.5 percent ABV. Around $20. Distributed by Oz Wine Company. At The Spirited Gourmet, Belmont, 617-489-9463; The Wine Press, Brookline, 617-277-7020.

