Your pet — as a sculpture made from kitchen utensils

Mutts & Bolts designs. Handout

Pets hold a special place in our hearts, perhaps never more so than this past year during the pandemic. If you’d like another way to enjoy your favorite animal, have their face memorialized in an adorable metal sculpture made almost entirely from old kitchen utensils. Artist and former graphic designer Bonnie Santarsiero has been making fun animal sculptures for five years. Through her company Mutts & Bolts, she sells her own designs of dogs and cats, as well as non-pets like giraffes, hippos, cows, and lions. She can also customize a sculpture based on a photo of your pet. Santarsiero, who calls her creations “upcycled, repurposed art,” spends a lot of time combing yard and estate sales, antique shops, and flea markets, even town dumps, for parts. She uses graters, small colanders and steamers, slotted and other spoons, scoops, small baking molds, egg poachers, beaters, metal spatulas, and more. She’s always hunting for pot lids with black knobs that she needs for “noses.” Sometimes she comes across utensils or equipment she has no idea of their original purpose. “I feel like I’m preserving a piece of history when I use them,” she says. Santarsiero bends, cuts, and drills metal pieces, attaching parts with small nuts and bolts. “It’s low tech, but hands-on fun,” she says. Prices range from $50 to $85 and slightly higher for more complex designs. The most unusual request, she says, came from a young girl who wanted a sculpture of her deceased guinea pig, Chester.

Connecticut-based Bonnie Santarsiero exhibits her work at arts and crafts shows and also does custom orders. Check out www.muttsandbolts.com for some of the animal faces she’s done, including many from photos customers sent her.