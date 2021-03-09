fb-pixel Skip to main content

You’re in luck: Tico’s makes a minty whoopie pie in March

The Pennsylvania bakery is known for its seasonal handmade whoopies, each weighing nearly a third of a pound

By Ann Trieger Kurland Globe Correspondent,Updated March 9, 2021, 16 minutes ago
Mint Whoopie Pie for March from Tico’s Family Bakery in Lancaster, Pa.
Mint Whoopie Pie for March from Tico’s Family Bakery in Lancaster, Pa.Renee Comet

For the month of March, Tico’s Family Bakery in Lancaster, Pa., which has been making whoopie pies since the 1930s, is offering a mint version in honor of St. Patrick’s Day and sells them online. The dense, saucer-sized, dark chocolate cake lids are sandwiched around a thick, minty, creamy filling. The bakery is known for its seasonal handmade whoopies: red velvet heart-shaped for Valentine’s Day, lemon for spring, along with their chocolate stuffed with vanilla or peanut butter fillings. Each is nearly a third of a pound. The recipe was passed down from her grandmother, Tico, says owner Holly Holleran ($19.95 for four; $44.45 for a dozen, plus shipping by FedEx two-day express). ticoswhoopies.com.

Ann Trieger Kurland can be reached at anntrieger@gmail.com.

