You’re in luck: Tico’s makes a minty whoopie pie in March

For the month of March, Tico’s Family Bakery in Lancaster, Pa., which has been making whoopie pies since the 1930s, is offering a mint version in honor of St. Patrick’s Day and sells them online. The dense, saucer-sized, dark chocolate cake lids are sandwiched around a thick, minty, creamy filling. The bakery is known for its seasonal handmade whoopies: red velvet heart-shaped for Valentine’s Day, lemon for spring, along with their chocolate stuffed with vanilla or peanut butter fillings. Each is nearly a third of a pound. The recipe was passed down from her grandmother, Tico, says owner Holly Holleran ($19.95 for four; $44.45 for a dozen, plus shipping by FedEx two-day express). ticoswhoopies.com.

ANN TRIEGER KURLAND