Four recipes that go beyond pork chops and applesauce

Bold, fresh flavors don’t have to be complicated. That’s the philosophy behind our latest book, COOKish: Throw It Together, in which every recipe is limited to a handful of ingredients and relies on bold pantry staples and flavor-building techniques to get great meals on the table fast. This week, we focus on pork — with only about 30 minutes of work per recipe. Fennel seed, mustard, and Granny Smith apples elevate a familiar pairing of pork chops with applesauce. A food processor makes quick work of a peanut-chili salsa for seared chops. Teriyaki sauce and Chinese five spice add complexity to thin-pounded cutlets for tasty sandwiches. And savory miso and just a few tablespoons of the Korean chili paste gochujang spice up pulled pork shoulder.

Pork Chops With Apples and Fennel Seed

Makes 4 servings

This play on the classic pairing of pork chops and applesauce gets a big flavor boost from ground fennel, whole-grain mustard, and a generous dose of butter. To grind the fennel seeds, use a mortar with a pestle or pulse them in an electric spice grinder. If you can find ground fennel at the grocery store, feel free to use it — you’ll need 5 teaspoons. Serve the chops with mashed or roasted potatoes.

5 teaspoons fennel seeds, ground (see headnote), divided

Kosher salt and ground black pepper

4 1-inch-thick bone-in, center-cut pork loin chops (about 8 ounces each), patted dry

2 tablespoons neutral oil

2 medium Granny Smith apples, quartered, cored, and thinly sliced

¾ cup apple cider

4 tablespoons salted butter, cut into 4 pieces

2 tablespoons whole-grain mustard

Chopped fresh rosemary, optional, for garnish

Mix 1 tablespoon ground fennel, 4 teaspoons salt, and 2 teaspoons pepper, then sprinkle the mixture onto the chops. In a 12-inch skillet, heat the oil until barely smoking. Add the chops and cook until well browned, then flip and continue to cook until the centers reach 130 degrees. Transfer to a platter. Add the apples to the pan and cook, stirring, until softened. Add the cider and remaining ground fennel, then cook, stirring, until slightly syrupy. Off heat, stir in the butter and mustard, then season with salt and pepper. Pour over the chops. Garnish with chopped fresh rosemary, if using.

Pork Chops With Peanut and Red Chili Salsa

Makes 4 servings

The salsa in this recipe was inspired by Mexican salsa macha, a blend of dried chilies, garlic, nuts, seeds, and olive oil. We use honey-roasted peanuts to give our version sweetness. California or New Mexico chilies work best here, as they offer mild heat, subtle fruitiness, and vivid color. The spicy-nutty-sweet-tangy flavor of the salsa is a perfect match for simply cooked pork chops.

6 California or New Mexico dried chilies, stemmed, seeded, and torn into rough 1-inch pieces

2 medium garlic cloves, smashed and peeled

2 tablespoons black or white sesame seeds

4 1-inch-thick bone-in, center-cut pork loin chops (each about 8 ounces), patted dry

Kosher salt and ground black pepper

1 tablespoon neutral oil

¾ cup honey-roasted peanuts

¼ cup lime juice

In a 12-inch skillet over medium heat, add the chilies, garlic, and sesame seeds, and toast, stirring, until fragrant. Transfer to a food processor and let cool. Season the chops with salt and pepper. In the same skillet, heat the oil until barely smoking. Add the chops and cook until well browned, then flip and cook until 130 degrees at the center. Transfer to a platter. Add the peanuts to the processor and pulse until finely chopped. Transfer to a bowl. Stir in the lime juice and enough water to yield a spreadable consistency. Season with salt and pepper and serve with the chops.

Pork Chops With Peanut and Red Chili Salsa. Connie Miller of CB Creatives

Garlic and Five-Spice Pork Chop Sandwiches

Makes 4 servings

We got the idea for these tasty sandwiches from the Macanese street food called “pork chop bun.” We use boneless thin-cut pork chops (look for ones about ½-inch thick), pound them even thinner, and give them a quick marinade in bottled teriyaki sauce boosted with garlic and five-spice powder. A broiler makes quick work of cooking the pork.

For added flavor and richness, butter the cut sides of the buns before toasting. And if you like, tuck lettuce, pickled red onions, or pickled jalapeños into the sandwiches for serving.

¼ cup teriyaki sauce

6 medium garlic cloves, finely grated

½ teaspoon Chinese five-spice powder

Ground black pepper

8 thin-cut boneless pork loin chops (about 1 pound total; see headnote), trimmed and pounded to 1/8-inch thickness

4 Kaiser rolls or potato buns, toasted (see headnote)

Mayonnaise, to serve

In a bowl, mix the teriyaki sauce, garlic, five spice, and ½ teaspoon pepper. Add the pork and turn to coat, then set aside. Heat the broiler with a rack about 4 inches from the element. Arrange the pork in a single layer on a rimmed baking sheet. Broil until sizzling and browned at the edges, 4 to 5 minutes, flipping the pieces halfway through. Serve in buns spread with mayonnaise.

Miso-Gochujang Shredded Pork

Makes 6-8 servings

Cut into chunks, tossed into a Dutch oven with seasonings, and cooked slowly over several hours in a 325-degree oven, tough and chewy pork butt (or shoulder) becomes succulent and tender enough to shred. The technique involves little hands-on work, and once the pot is in the oven it requires almost no attention. In this Asian-inflected take on pulled pork, a trio of high-powered ingredients — gochujang (Korean red pepper paste), hoisin, and white miso — adds loads of umami-rich, savory-sweet flavor. We like the pork piled onto soft buns with pickled jalapeños on the side. It’s also great with a cabbage slaw.

3 to 4 pounds boneless pork butt or shoulder, trimmed and cut into 1½-inch chunks

¾ cup gochujang

¼ cup hoisin

1 medium yellow onion, halved and thinly sliced

¼ cup white miso

Thinly sliced scallions or toasted sesame seeds, optional, for garnish

Heat the oven to 325 degrees with a rack in the lower-middle position. In a large Dutch oven, stir together the pork, gochujang, and hoisin. In a bowl, toss the onion with the miso, then distribute over the pork. Cover and cook for 2 hours. Uncover and cook until the pork is fork-tender, another 1½ to 2 hours, stirring once or twice. Skim off and discard the fat, then shred the pork. Garnish with thinly sliced scallions, toasted sesame seeds, or both, if using.

Christopher Kimball is the founder of Milk Street, home to a magazine, school, and radio and television shows.