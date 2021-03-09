Boston is no longer the most congested city in the US, study says

BOSTON (AP) — A steep reduction in the amount of traffic on Boston-area roadways during the coronavirus pandemic has dropped the city from first to fourth on a list of the nation’s most congested cities, according to a new study.

Boston drivers lost 48 hours in traffic congestion in 2020, compared to 101 hours in 2019, according to the INRIX Global Traffic Scorecard released Monday.

The only U.S. cities with worse traffic last year were New York, Philadelphia and Chicago. The most congested city in the world in 2020 was Bogota, Colombia, according to the study.