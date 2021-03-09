Man killed in fatal Bridgewater hit-and-run identified

A Northborough man was identified Monday as the victim of a fatal Bridgewater hit-and-run a day earlier, according to the Plymouth County district attorney’s office.

Ian Dalgliesh, 34, was found unconscious by a passing driver around the intersection of Auburn and Summer Streets. The driver notified Bridgewater police who came to the area at 12:40 a.m., a statement from the office said.

Officers saw that Dalgliesh had obvious signs of physical trauma. Although the fire department tried to help him, he was pronounced dead at the scene.