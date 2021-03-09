Mass. middle schools will be required to reopen full time on April 28, state school officials announce

The forced return to in-person classes comes just days after state Education Commissioner Jeffrey Riley was given the authority to determine when hybrid and remote learning models will no longer count toward student learning hours across the state. The Board of Elementary and Secondary Education approved his plan by an 8-to-3 vote on Friday.

In the latest push to get Massachusetts students back into classrooms full time this year, state education officials announced Tuesday that middle schools will be required to reopen full time on April 28.

Elementary schools (kindergarten through fifth grade) are required to reopen for full-time, in-person learning by April 5. The state is expected to announce in April when high schools will be required to reopen fully.

Middle schools (grades 6 through 8) are required to reopen for full-time, in-person instruction on Wednesday, April 28, but districts can allow students who traveled to certain states the week prior for April vacation to continue remote learning for the week of April 26 only.

All families will continue to have the option to keep their children in a remote learning model through the end of the school year, according to a guidance published by the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education on Tuesday. Students who need to isolate or quarantine after being diagnosed with COVID-19, or coming into contact with someone who has, will also be allowed to learn remotely.

School districts that decide they cannot reopen their schools five days a week under the state’s timeline can apply for a waiver, which Riley is expected to grant “for a limited set of circumstances in which districts make a compelling case that they must take an incremental approach” to reopening school full time, according to the guidance.

