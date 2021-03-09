One person jumps from second floor to escape burning Mission Hill home; 12 people displaced

The resident was rushed to an undisclosed hospital for medical care, the department tweeted on its official Twitter account.

One resident jumped to safety from the second floor of a burning Mission Hill residence late Monday night as Boston firefighters battled a 2-alarm fire that caused an estimated $750,000 in damages.

Firefighters rushed to Pontiac Street around 9:50 p.m. Monday to find heavy flames pouring out from the upper levels of a three-and-a-half story residential property, the department said.

Firefighters called in more help with the striking of a second alarm and the blaze was brought under control about two hours later, During the battle, the resident jumped from the second floor, officials said.

A dozen people and one puppy were displaced by the fire. The cause remains under investigation.

Next-door neighbor Tony Nunez said his family was panicked as they watched flames erupt out of the roof of the home.

Nunez said they were ordered to evacuate and could only stand and watch as fire came dangerously close to their home.

“We almost lost our house,” he said. “We’re blessed, we thank god it didn’t happen.”

The side of the home facing 59 Pontiac St. suffered some damage, he said.

