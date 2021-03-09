Pittsfield man arrested for allegedly assaulting police during Jan. 6 insurrection at US Capitol

On Twitter, the FBI Boston field office identified the suspect as Troy E. Sargent. It wasn’t immediately clear if Sargent had hired a lawyer.

The FBI on Tuesday arrested a Pittsfield man for allegedly assaulting law enforcement during the Jan. 6 insurrection at the US Capitol , a harrowing episode that left five people dead including a police officer, authorities said.

Troy Sargent of Pittsfield took a selfie with cops in the background during the Jan. 6 insurrection at the US Capitol

“BREAKING: Special agents & officers assigned to #FBI Boston’s Western Massachusetts Joint Terrorism Task Force arrested Troy E. Sargent, of Pittsfield, MA, for charges including allegedly assaulting, resisting & impeding federal officers in connection with the U.S. Capitol riots,” the FBI tweeted.

A statement of facts filed in the case said tipsters contacted the FBI in the days following the insurrection and identified Sargent in a photo that showed him standing in front of riot police outside the Capitol. Then on Feb. 3, the filing said, the FBI’s Washington D.C. field office sent video footage to Boston agents “concerning Sargent’s activities” at the Capitol on Jan. 6.

“The video depicts a white male, wearing a dark brown hooded jacket, light brown pants, and what appears to be a red-brimmed baseball cap underneath his jacket hood, among a large group of rioters on the Capitol grounds who are facing off against a line of police officers,” the filing said. “This individual is consistent in appearance, clothing, and location on the Capitol grounds with the individual identified as Sargent in the photos above.”

That wasn’t all that the video footage allegedly captured.

At one point, the filing said, “Sargent moves forward to the front of the line, appears to throw a punch with his right hand at a police officer, inadvertently strikes another member of the crowd, and then retreats back into the crowd.”

Sargent also allegedly “approaches the front of the crowd of rioters, confronts the line of police officers attempting to hold the crowd back, and physically engages with one of the officers with his right hand while holding what appears to be a cell phone in his left hand. Sargent appears to make physical contact with one or more law-enforcement officers.”

His initial appearance was slated for later Tuesday afternoon in US District Court in Springfield, though he’ll ultimately face the charges in federal court in Washington D.C.

The violence on Jan. 6 erupted after many in the mob had attended a rally where Donald Trump, in the waning days of his presidency, exhorted them to “fight like hell” and walk to the Capitol in an effort to disrupt the certification of Joe Biden’s November election victory.

Members of Congress evacuated the premises as the mob overcame the security presence outside. Biden’s victory was certified early the next morning, and he was inaugurated two weeks later.

“Today’s arrest brings the total number of individuals arrested by the FBI Boston Division in connection with the riots at the U.S. Capitol to seven,” the bureau said Tuesday in a statement.

A running online database of suspects charged by federal prosecutors in connection with the Capitol insurrection listed about 250 defendants on Tuesday afternoon.





