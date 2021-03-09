State Police K9 tracks down alleged Walmart jewel thief in Sturbridge

A man who allegedly stole more than $1,000 dollars worth of jewelry from a Sturbridge Walmart was arrested Friday, after a State Police K9 was able to track him through a nearby wooded area, State Police said.

Sturbridge police requested assistance from the K9 unit around 5:30 p.m. Friday, State Police wrote in a Facebook post. A trooper responded and dispatched his K9 partner, Orry, from the point where the man, who allegedly broke into a display case at the Charlton Road Walmart to snatch the jewelry, was last seen — the rear door of a nearby store.

The K9 was able to track the man’s scent through thick vegetation and woodlands to the parking lot at Bay Path University, State Police said. In the parking lot, Orry tracked the man’s scent to the front of the building before “showing a proximity” at a corner. There, the trooper switched on his flashlight and discovered the man hiding under a commercial generator, State Police said.