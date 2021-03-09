fb-pixel Skip to main content

These were the 25 most popular dog names of 2020 in Boston

By Shannon Larson Globe Staff,Updated March 9, 2021, 29 minutes ago
A woman and her dogs were bundled against the cold as they walked past a mural called Domino Theory by artist Caleb Neelon on Lincoln Street in Lower Allston.
With the coronavirus pandemic keeping many at home over this past year, people have sought out the company of dogs in droves — causing adoptions to surge at animal shelters and rescue groups nationwide.

Taking that into consideration, along with the deadline for Boston residents to license their pets quickly approaching, the Boston Parks and Recreation Department’s Animal Care and Control Division decided to reveal 25 of the most popular dog names of 2020 in the city after analyzing licensing data.

“A license is your dog’s fastest ticket home if they become lost, and it’s the law,” Animal Care and Control Director Alexis Trzcinski said in a statement. “A dog license is like an ID for your pet. If they ever get lost, the chances of you being reunited are much higher with a license.”

Some of the top names registered in Boston were Luna, Bella, and Charlie, while those toward the bottom of the list included the likes of Finn, Coco, and Winston.

Dogs owners must license their dogs by March 31 or else they will face a $50 fine.

Was your dog’s name one of the most popular? Check out the ranked list:

  1. Luna
  2. Bella
  3. Charlie
  4. Lucy
  5. Lola
  6. Daisy
  7. Bailey
  8. Cooper
  9. Max
  10. Penny
  11. Oliver
  12. Teddy
  13. Maggie
  14. Stella
  15. Ollie
  16. Molly
  17. Lily
  18. Scout
  19. Rocky
  20. Milo
  21. Buddy
  22. Riley
  23. Finn
  24. Coco
  25. Winston

Shannon Larson can be reached at shannon.larson@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @shannonlarson98.

