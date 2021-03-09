These were the 25 most popular dog names of 2020 in Boston

With the coronavirus pandemic keeping many at home over this past year, people have sought out the company of dogs in droves — causing adoptions to surge at animal shelters and rescue groups nationwide.

Taking that into consideration, along with the deadline for Boston residents to license their pets quickly approaching, the Boston Parks and Recreation Department’s Animal Care and Control Division decided to reveal 25 of the most popular dog names of 2020 in the city after analyzing licensing data.

“A license is your dog’s fastest ticket home if they become lost, and it’s the law,” Animal Care and Control Director Alexis Trzcinski said in a statement. “A dog license is like an ID for your pet. If they ever get lost, the chances of you being reunited are much higher with a license.”