Victim of fatal Malden pedestrian crash identified

The victim of a fatal pedestrian crash in Malden on Monday has been identified as 86-year-old Athena Hartwell, officials said Tuesday.

The driver, a 28-year-old man from Malden, has been cited for operation of a motor vehicle with a suspended license, the Middlesex district attorney’s office said in a statement. He is not being identified, and a court date has not been scheduled.

The preliminary investigation suggests Hartwell was walking west on Hunting Street near Salem Street at 1:38 p.m. when a black Toyota RAV4 struck her, the statement said.