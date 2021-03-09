Victim of fatal Malden pedestrian crash identified

The victim of a fatal pedestrian crash in Malden on Monday has been identified as 86-year-old Athena Hartwell, officials said Tuesday.
The driver, a 28-year-old man from Malden, has been cited for operation of a motor vehicle with a suspended license, the Middlesex district attorney’s office said in a statement. He is not being identified, and a court date has not been scheduled.
The preliminary investigation suggests Hartwell was walking west on Hunting Street near Salem Street at 1:38 p.m. when a black Toyota RAV4 struck her, the statement said.
Hartwell was pronounced dead at the scene, the statement said. The driver remained at the scene and was taken to an area hospital
Detectives learned the vehicle crashed through the door of an auto body shop before traveling across the street and striking her, the statement said.
The crash remains under investigation by the Middlesex district attorney’s office, Malden police, and the Massachusetts State Police Crash Analysis and Reconstruction Section.
