1,006 confirmed cases, 20 deaths, and 85,690 vaccinations. See today’s COVID-19 data from Mass.

The total number of shots administered amounted to 86 percent of the 2,593,500 doses shipped to providers in the state so far, the Department of Public Health said.

The number of new vaccinations was higher than on Monday, when 25,931 were reported.

The number of coronavirus vaccinations administered in Massachusetts rose by 85,690 to 2,229,483, state officials reported Tuesday.

The total shots administered included 1,471,233 first shots and 731,697 second shots of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines. Those who have received their second shot of the currently approved two-dose vaccines are considered fully vaccinated.

The state reported 26,553 administered shots of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine Tuesday.

Massachusetts is in the midst of a high-stakes campaign to vaccinate 4.1 million adults in an effort to bring an end to a pandemic that has sickened hundreds of thousands and caused more than 16,000 deaths in the state.





The department, in a separate report, reported 1,006 new confirmed coronavirus cases Tuesday, bringing the state’s total to 560,981. The department also reported 20 new confirmed coronavirus deaths, bringing the state’s total to 16,123.

The DPH said 26,636 people were estimated to have active cases of the potentially deadly virus, and 704 confirmed coronavirus patients were in the hospital.

The DPH also reported that 59,078 more tests had been conducted for coronavirus. The total number of tests administered climbed to more than 16.9 million.

The DPH reported that the seven-day average rate of positive tests, which is calculated from the total number of tests administered, was at 1.7 percent.

The state’s alarming second surge appears to be on the wane. Cases and other metrics have been generally heading downward. But public officials are concerned about a possible resurgence due to new coronavirus variants, and they’re asking people to continue taking precautions and to get vaccinated when it’s their turn.

