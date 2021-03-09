Biden’s $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief bill nears the finish line in Congress

"It has to be very precise and it takes time to do that," said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.

House Democrats were waiting for the Senate to send over the finalized version of the bill so they could act on it. But Democratic leaders expressed confidence they would have the votes to approve the wide-ranging relief bill despite their slim majority and unified GOP opposition. Although House action is possible late Tuesday, a Wednesday vote is more likely.

WASHINGTON - The House is poised to approve a sweeping $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief bill and send it to President Joe Biden to sign, marking the first major legislative victory for the new president.

"This is a fabulous bill, this is historic, it is transformative," she said. "A bill is not always just a personal document, it's a compromise and it's excellent."

Final House passage of the legislation would come after the Senate approved the bill on Saturday afternoon following a marathon all-night session. Along the way moderate Senate Democrats pushed some changes opposed by liberals in the House, including narrowing eligibility for stimulus checks and keeping emergency federal unemployment benefits at their current $300-per-week level instead of increasing them to $400-per-week as initially proposed by Biden. A $15 minimum wage also was struck from the bill.

Nonetheless leaders of the Congressional Progressive Caucus praised the bill, which Democratic leaders are calling a historic anti-poverty measure in part because of a boosted child tax credit that will provide a monthly benefit for many needy families

The legislation will also send $350 billion to cities and states, $130 billion to schools to help them reopen, and devote billions more to a national vaccination program and expanded coronavirus testing.

Final passage would come ahead of a prime-time speech Biden is planning for Thursday to mark the one-year anniversary of the nation plunging into widespread shutdowns to combat the devastating coronavirus pandemic, which decimated the economy and has killed more than 520,000 Americans. Although the economy is rebounding, millions still remain unemployed with the poorest Americans hit hardest.