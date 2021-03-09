Bidens’ dogs returned to family home following reported ‘aggressive’ incident

According to a source that spoke with CNN, Major had what they described as a “biting incident” with one of the members of White House security. The condition of the staffer is unknown, but the episode was apparently serious enough that both dogs were moved to Wilmington, Delaware. Major and Champ currently remain at the family home, the news outlet reported.

The Bidens adopted Major in 2018 from the Delaware Humane Association. Champ had joined the family after the 2008 presidential election that made Joe Biden vice president. The two German shepherds became the first pets to live at the executive mansion since the Obama administration when the Bidens moved in.

President Biden and first lady Jill Biden’s two German shepherds were returned to the Biden family home in Delaware last week after one of the dogs, Major, reportedly engaged in “aggressive behavior” at the White House, according to CNN .

Three-year-old Major is the younger of the two dogs. Sources told CNN that he has displayed “agitated behavior on multiple occasions, including jumping, barking, and ‘charging’ at staff and security.”

While appearing on an episode of “The Kelly Clarkson Show” last month, Jill Biden gave host Kelly Clarkson a tour of the White House and told her that she has been “getting obsessed with getting our dogs settled because we have an old dog and we have a very young dog,” referring to Champ and Major.

“They have to take the elevator, they’re not used to that, and they have to go out on the South Lawn with lots of people watching them,” she said. “So that’s what I’ve been obsessed with, getting everybody settled and calm.”

Although a source confirmed with CNN that the dogs are in Delaware, they also said that Champ and Major “have been known to stay there” to be looked after when Jill Biden is not in Washington and able to care for them herself. CNN reported Biden departed Monday for a two-day trip to visit military bases.

When he was elected vice president in 2008, Joe Biden told George Stephanopoulos on ABC’s “This Week” that he has had German shepherds since he “was a kid” and that he has “trained them and shown them in the past.”

“We’ve always had two dogs,” Biden said. “We’ve always had two big dogs so they can have companionship.”

Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.

