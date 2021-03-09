Lawsuit challenging New York school segregation targets gifted programs

NEW YORK — A major new lawsuit filed Tuesday could force fundamental changes to how New York City’s public school students are admitted into selective schools, marking the latest front in a growing political, activist, and now legal movement to confront inequality in the nation’s largest school system.
Even if the suit, brought by civil rights attorneys and student plaintiffs in state Supreme Court in Manhattan, does not upend the city’s admissions system, it will likely prompt scrutiny of New York’s school system, considered among the most racially and socioeconomically segregated in the country.
The suit argues that the city’s school system has replicated and worsened racial inequality by sorting children into different academic tracks as early as kindergarten, and has therefore denied many of its roughly one million students of their right to a sound, basic education. Defendants include Governor Andrew Cuomo, Mayor Bill de Blasio, and the incoming schools chancellor, Meisha Porter.
If the plaintiffs are successful, the city could be compelled to restructure or even eliminate current admissions policies for hundreds of selective schools, including gifted and talented programs and academically selective middle and high schools.
Advertisement
The suit could accelerate pressure on Porter to articulate a school integration plan. The outgoing chancellor, Richard Carranza, resigned from his post over disagreements with the mayor over how aggressively to pursue desegregation.
“This is the first case in the nation to seek a constitutional right to an anti-racist education,” said Mark Rosenbaum, one of the lawyers suing the city and state.
Rosenbaum, director of Public Counsel Opportunity Under Law, a Los Angeles-based pro bono law firm, is joined on the case by prominent civil rights lawyer Benjamin Crump, along with the law firm Sidley Austin and IntegrateNYC, a youth-led integration group.
Danielle Filson, a spokeswoman for the Department of Education, defended the city’s record on school desegregation.
Advertisement
“This administration has taken bold, unprecedented steps to advance equity in our admissions policies.” she said in a statement. “Our persistent work to drive equity for New York City families is ongoing, and we will review the suit.”