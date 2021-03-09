Lawsuit challenging New York school segregation targets gifted programs

NEW YORK — A major new lawsuit filed Tuesday could force fundamental changes to how New York City’s public school students are admitted into selective schools, marking the latest front in a growing political, activist, and now legal movement to confront inequality in the nation’s largest school system.

Even if the suit, brought by civil rights attorneys and student plaintiffs in state Supreme Court in Manhattan, does not upend the city’s admissions system, it will likely prompt scrutiny of New York’s school system, considered among the most racially and socioeconomically segregated in the country.

The suit argues that the city’s school system has replicated and worsened racial inequality by sorting children into different academic tracks as early as kindergarten, and has therefore denied many of its roughly one million students of their right to a sound, basic education. Defendants include Governor Andrew Cuomo, Mayor Bill de Blasio, and the incoming schools chancellor, Meisha Porter.