Tenn. panel backs removing bust of Ku Klux Klan leader from state house

While the Tennessee Historical Commission agreed that the bust should be moved to the Tennessee State Museum, it did not lay out clear next steps for its removal. Instead, the panel said the museum was better equipped to provide the appropriate context.

However, while the decision marks a key win in a decades-long effort to oust the Nathan Bedford bust from the second floor of the Capitol building, it remains unclear how soon that will actually happen.

“Forrest represents pain, suffering, and brutal crimes committed against African Americans, and that pain is very real for our fellow Tennesseans as they walk the halls of our statehouse and evaluate how he could be one of just the nine busts elevated to a place of reverence,” Governor Bill Lee said in a record video message during Tuesday’s meeting.

A spokesperson for Lee, a Republican who supported the museum designation for the bust, did not immediately respond to questions.

Forrest was a Confederate cavalry general who amassed a fortune as a plantation owner and slave trader in Memphis before the Civil War and later helped form the Ku Klux Klan.

Arkansas bans nearly all abortions

LITTLE ROCK — Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson on Tuesday signed into law legislation banning nearly all abortions in the state, a sweeping measure that supporters hope will force the US Supreme Court to revisit its landmark Roe v. Wade decision but opponents vow to block before it takes effect later this year.

The Republican governor had expressed reservations about the bill, which allows the procedure only to save the life of the mother and does not provide exceptions for those impregnated by rape or incest. Arkansas is one of at least 14 states where legislators have proposed outright abortion bans this year.

Hutchinson said he was signing the bill because of its “overwhelming legislative support and my sincere and long-held pro-life convictions.’'

The bans were pushed by Republicans who want to force the US Supreme Court to revisit its 1973 Roe v. Wade decision legalizing abortion nationwide. Conservatives believe the court is more open to striking down the decision following former president Donald Trump’s three appointments to the court.

Hutchinson has signed several major abortion restrictions into law since taking office in 2015, but he had voiced concerns that this bill directly challenges Roe and about the lack of rape and incest exceptions.

Biden dogs sent back to Delaware after ‘minor injury’

WASHINGTON — President Biden has Major trouble.

Family dogs Major and Champ have been banished from the White House for a doggie time out in Delaware after Major caused a “minor injury” to someone he didn’t know.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki explained the canine caper Tuesday by saying the dogs “are still getting acclimated and accustomed to their new surroundings and people.” She said plans were in place to send the dogs to Delaware for care while Biden’s wife, Jill, traveled this week.

Major, who is about 3 years old, burst onto the national scene late last year after Biden broke a bone in his right foot when he slipped during playtime with the dog at their home near Wilmington.

The Bidens adopted Major in 2018 from the Delaware Humane Association.

They got Champ, who at age 13 is less spry and likely calmer, from a breeder. He joined the family after Joe Biden was elected vice president in 2008.

CNN, citing unidentified sources, reported that the dogs were sent back to Delaware after Major had what was described as a “biting incident” with an unidentified member of White House security. Psaki said the person was treated by the White House medical unit “with no further treatment needed.”

In Idaho, AG faces backlash from GOP

BOISE — When the Texas attorney general sued to invalidate Joe Biden’s presidential victory in some states despite no evidence of widespread fraud, many said it had no chance.

But among Republicans, particularly in ultra-conservative Idaho, it was a fealty test to Donald Trump, and nearly every top-level Republican in Idaho indicated their support. The exception? Attorney General Lawrence Wasden, who declined to join 17 other GOP attorneys general in the legal action in December. He cited his respect for states rights and said he wouldn’t appreciate others meddling in Idaho elections.

It was the last straw for a Republican-dominated Legislature long frustrated by Wasden. Now, lawmakers are trying to significantly defund his office by removing the attorney general as the primary defender of state agencies. If the effort succeeds, opponents say, it would essentially create a slush fund for political allies and Republican lawyers, costing the state millions of dollars in legal fees and possibly more if it loses in court.

It’s another example of the GOP turning on its own elected officials deemed not sufficiently pro-Trump or who are seen as straying from conservative orthodoxy.

In Georgia, the Legislature is considering election legislation that could restrict the role of the GOP secretary of state, who angered many Republicans by certifying Biden’s win. And Republican lawmakers in states like Ohio and Idaho have tried to blunt the emergency power of a GOP governor over COVID-19 restrictions.

