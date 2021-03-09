Climate resilience is the best investment city could make at Widett Circle

An Olympic stadium and an Amazon distribution center are both very bad ideas for the future of Widett Circle (“Widett Circle offers us a chance to think big. There is still time to keep thinking.” Shirley Leung, Page A1, March 6). This area just south of downtown Boston was historically open water, and it already floods regularly. With rising seas and increased storm surges from climate change, the city should invest in climate resilience and public health by setting aside part of the land, or ideally all of it, for a restored wetland that would absorb flood waters and protect people and property in the abutting areas of South Boston, Dorchester, and the South End. During dry periods it would be a beautiful natural space for Boston residents, workers, and visitors to use for recreation or simple enjoyment.

Bottom line: The water is coming. Are we going to listen to the science, or ignore science and live to regret it?