He saw the drug ad, he asked his doctor, and then this happened

I agree with L. Carpenter that drug advertising should not be allowed on television (“Ask your doctor about how you never want to see a drug ad on television ever again,” Letters, March 5). Unfortunately for those of us who watch commercial TV, the First Amendment guarantee of freedom of speech and of the press protects drug companies (I used to teach a college-level constitutional law course). So, the best we can do is use the mute button, as Carpenter does, or the change-channel button, which I do.

However, as a side note: A number of years ago, I first saw a TV ad for a drug for an ailment that I have. I asked my doctor, as the ad advises, and he said that that drug had a bad side effect and that I was better off with the much less expensive generic pill I was taking.