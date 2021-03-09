Joe Manchin, the Democrats’ indispensable senator

The Sunrise Movement , an assemblage of young Green New Dealers, is angry that Manchin rejects their clangy call to defund the police. The No Excuses PAC , another constellation in the AOC galaxy, has made it known that they’ll be casting about for a lefty challenger to the West Virginia moderate should he seek reelection in 2024.

US Senator Joe Manchin of West Virginia is the moderate that Democratic progressives now love to loathe. His unforgivable sin? He is insufficiently leftist.

Despite all that, Manchin still had the temerity to withhold his support for the Democrats’ $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package until his concerns about the size, duration, and income tax status of extra unemployment benefits were addressed. That delayed things for, well, hours.

But for all the progressive disgust and anger, Manchin is actually the Democrats’ indispensable man. It’s his deep Mountain State roots — he has served in both branches of the West Virginia legislature and as secretary of state and governor — that have allowed the party to hang on to an otherwise endangered Senate seat in the steadily reddening state. Indeed, but for Manchin, West Virginia would probably have two Republican senators rather than one from each party.

The last few election cycles should hold a lesson for progressive activists. Manchin won his seat in a special election after the death of Robert Byrd, in 2010, capturing 53.5 percent of the vote. Two years later, he earned a full term, carrying almost 61 percent of the vote, even as Mitt Romney bested Barack Obama by nearly 27 percentage points in West Virginia.

Then, in 2016, Donald Trump beat Hillary Clinton by 42 percentage points there, his widest margin of victory anywhere. Given Trump’s margin, Manchin’s 2018 reelection bid looked to be a very tough fight, the more so because he first faced a primary challenge from the left. That came from progressive Paula Jean Swearengin, a Bernie Sanders type associated with the Justice Democrats, another group that imagines it’s a smart strategy to mount progressive primary challenges to moderates even in swing states.

Manchin beat Swearengin by almost 40 points. And then, though Trump traveled to West Virginia five times in an effort to unseat him, the centrist Democrat pulled out a 49.6-46.3 win against his Republican opponent in the general election.

Fast forward to 2020: Swearengin secured the Democratic nomination for the state’s other Senate seat and ran against Republican Shelley Moore Capito. The center-right Republican beat the progressive Democrat by some 43 percentage points.

So one doesn’t have to be an oddsmaker or a savant to guess how a progressive candidate of the sort AOC’s entourage favors would fare were she or he somehow able to unhorse Manchin as the Democrats’ Senate nominee in 2024. The fact that the young lefties don’t see that says something about either their lack of seasoning or their political solipsism.

In some ways, this latest progressive-moderate set-to is reminiscent of the 2006 cycle in Pennsylvania. The party’s left wing was underwhelmed and unenthusiastic when Senate Democratic leaders recruited Bob Casey Jr., pro-life son of the state’s former governor, to take on two-term Republican incumbent Rick Santorum. After winning a three-way primary, Casey dispatched Santorum that fall. In 2012, Casey became the first Democratic senator in 50 years to win reelection in the Keystone State. He is now the only Democrat in Pennsylvania to have won three Senate terms.

So, the lessons? Broad coalitions can’t be pure, and pure coalitions won’t be broad. Ideological purity may prove satisfying to some — but it will be a satisfaction experienced from the political sidelines.

Not only are Democrats in power now, but they are also on the cusp of a huge legislative win. If the left’s favored candidate had beaten Manchin in the 2018 primary, it’s unlikely either would be true.

But at least progressives wouldn’t have Joe Manchin around to vex them any longer.

Scot Lehigh is a Globe columnist.