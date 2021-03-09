Welcome, students, to this Boston school panel — now be quiet

Students who commit their time and resources to actively participate in these committees should have an equal voice and vote without disrespectful and egregious mischaracterization of their opinions and their firsthand knowledge and experience. Instead of benefiting from a shared learning experience by thoughtfully engaging with these students, it appears that the School Committee and Student Advisory Council have created a platform of hostility, resentment, and wasted opportunity by insulting the intelligence of these students. They deserve respect and an equal voice.

My heart sank to read that students committed to fair representation on both the Boston School Committee and Boston Student Advisory Council might have been subjected to overt manipulation in an effort to muddy or control their participation ( “Student quits seat, says he was silenced,” Metro, March 6).

Kathleen Brittan

Newburyport





Those in power are not so good at sharing it

Those in power do not willingly cede that power to others, regardless of constitutional amendments, laws, court orders, or settlement agreements. The Boston School Committee, in its way, is to be commended for driving home this most important and often underemphasized lesson of the civil rights movement. Coming at the end of Black History Month, the committee’s timing could not be better, even if its methods could not be worse.

The defense of the rights of minorities and other groups lacking in power is a never-ending battle. It is human nature that those in power will try to preserve that power. Fortunately, history provides us with encouragement that there is power in numbers, and that peaceful protests against abuse of power do succeed.

I hope that Khymani James, the Boston Latin Academy senior who resigned in protest as student representative to the Boston School Committee, takes this lesson to heart. At 17 years of age, he soon will be eligible to vote in city elections, and he probably has friends who are already old enough to vote.

I would like very much to hear what he has to say, and I am sure there are many others who would like to as well. After all, nothing says that an idea is worth considering like a group in power trying to suppress that idea.

James W. Slack

Lexington





One thing we’ve mastered: how to patronize youth and people of color

Patronization as an “art” — this is something the Commonwealth, the City of Boston, and many other cities and towns in Massachusetts might well be known for, along with its formal history, traditional town meetings, culinary arts, and museums.

Naomi Martin’s article reporting on student reaction to treatment by the Boston School Committee reinforces what has long been the case. Young people and people of color have long been patronized, at times more gently than at others; encouraged to participate in determining their futures; and then been disregarded, often silently or invisibly (I have been, at least at times, guilty of much of the same hypocrisy).

When will we learn? When will we become open, honest, and fair, and truly translate a modern interpretation of the values enunciated in the Constitution and the Bill of Rights into the bases for action?

Allan C. Greenberg

Scituate